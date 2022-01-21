Serbia revokes Australian mining giant Rio Tinto's licences - just days after Novak Djokovic was deported
Serbia has revoked Australian mining giant Rio Tinto's lithium exploration licences a week after tennis Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic had his visa cancelled. Serbia appeased environmental protesters to stop a mining project, soon after Australia's Immigration Minister used his power to deport the unvaccinated Djokovic from the country, preventing him...www.primenewsghana.com
Comments / 0