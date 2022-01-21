ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fall Break Strategy Guide – Smash Every Bone With These Hints, Tips and Cheats

By Harry Slater
Gamezebo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFall Break is a game about pushing a rag doll and send it tumbling down into a series of dangerous obstacles. A ghoulish check list of shattered bones will tot up your score and let you know how successful your plummet back to the ground has been. It’s pretty...

www.gamezebo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Shenhe Guide - Best Builds and Tips

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Albedo, which includes a full character overview, how to obtain Albedo, combat details, talents, and skill upgrade priorities, a recommended character build, and much more. Cloud Retainer's disciple, Shenhe is ready to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Thoma Guide - Best Builds and Tips

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Thoma, which includes a full character overview, how to obtain Thoma, combat details, talents, and skill upgrade priorities, a recommended character build, and much more. Inazuma's wonderboy, Thoma, has finally joined the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategy Guide
IGN

Beginner's Guide and Tips

Monster Hunter Rise is more than just an action game - there are a ton of RPG elements you need to learn and master before you can truly call yourself a Monster Hunter. This guide covers everything you need to know so you can get started with a wealth of information already in your metaphorical inventory.
VIDEO GAMES
techacute.com

Sims 4 Cheats: Beginners Guide to Use Cheat Codes in ‘The Sims 4’

Sims 4 allows you to live your desired life through the Sims. You can have the best possible second life by controlling and creating the world around you with these virtual people. Although, the huge number of tasks and paying bills regularly can be hectic as well as time-consuming for most players. While killing your Sim might look like an easy way out, Sims 4 cheats are a better short-term solution. So if you’re in the same boat, we’ve got you covered in this guide.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact: A Study in Potions Event Guide – Strategies and Tips

A Study in Potions is the latest Genshin Impact event, made available with the release of the version 2.4 update. This event tasks players with completing special Domains with the aid of potions that buff their team. Only the first part of the event, Dusty Wrack, is available now, but more parts will become available soon. This event is a solid way to earn some free Primogems, making this a great opportunity to earn a few more pulls if you still don’t have Shenhe or any other characters on the most recent banner. Here’s everything you need to know about the A Study in Potions event in Genshin Impact.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

The Anacrusis Enemy Guide | Tips and Strategies

The Anacrusis is a new co-op experience that let's players fight through hordes of enemies, and special enemies, in order to survive and make it through the story. There are a few enemies you'll encounter along the way, and our The Anacrusis Enemy guide will offer some tips and strategies to take them down. Combine this guide with our Anacrusis Weapons Guide for max effect!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Gamezebo

Update – Every Apple Arcade Game of 2022 Played and Rated

For the past couple of years we’ve been keeping a regularly updated list of every new game that lands on Apple Arcade. It was getting a bit long and unwieldy, so we’re starting a new list for 2022. You can still read our list of every Apple Arcade...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Homescapes tips and cheats - Advice to help clear every level

Decorate your house and solve puzzles with our Homescapes cheats. If you've been playing through the heavily advertised, mobile matching game Homescapes then you might be wondering if there are Homescapes tips or cheats available to help you get through each of the levels, especially some of the tougher, later ones. That's where we come in; there aren't any cheats, sorry, but these tips will have you clearing through the levels and restoring the house in no time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to win with Skye in Valorant – tips and strategies

Coming from the land down under, Skye is an aggressive initiator making waves in Valorant since her release. Unlike some initiators, Skye’s kit is made not only for getting her team in and gathering information but also for taking duals and catching enemy agents off guard. While other initiators such as Sova might be better for pure reconnaissance, Skye is always a good choice no matter what map or playstyle you might find yourself up against. Skye is fun to play but can take some effort to master, so here are some tips to help you win in your next game as Skye.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy