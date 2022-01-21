Study: Parents receive better care from biological children than stepchildren | Banfield

If you're a woman needing surgery, you may be far better off in the hands of a female, rather than a male, surgeon. A study recently published in JAMA Surgery reviewed outcomes for more than 1.3 million patients and found that women were 32% less likely to die (and 16% less likely to experience complications) if treated by a female surgeon rather than a male one. It found that men were also less likely to die in the hands of female surgeons. While doctors' individual skills vary — there are good doctors of all genders — if these data are any indication, female surgeons are likely to provide, on average, safer treatment to patients of all genders.

