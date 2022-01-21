ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Study: Parents receive better care from biological children than stepchildren | Banfield

WWLP 22News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research shows that seniors who need help with daily care...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

The parents of the youngest children are not okay

More kids younger than 5 are sick with Covid-19 in the US this month than at any other time in the pandemic. None of these millions of children can be vaccinated yet, and almost half of them are too young to wear a mask. This is bringing a new wave of disruptions and stress for many families — especially those that rely on day care, preschool, and other shared child care — who have already endured almost two years of strain.
KIDS
FOX 43

A study claims that later school start times benefit parents as well as children | Health Smart

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It can be extremely difficult to get your kids up for school in the morning, but the truth is, it's not all their fault. The majority of teens are sleep deprived, according to research. This research has also shown that delaying the start of school helps kids get more sleep, and in this week's Health Smart, FOX43 looks at a new study that found it also helps their parents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kidsinthehouse.com

How To Raise Your Children When Caring For Your Sick Elderly Parent At Home

Raising children is hard enough as it is, but when you have to take on the additional responsibility of caring for a sick elderly parent at home, it can feel downright impossible. Juggling the needs of both can be difficult, especially when they seem to be in opposite stages of life, but with a little planning and organization, it can be done. Here are some tips to help make things run a little more smoothly.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashleigh Banfield
parentherald.com

Caring For Childrens Teeth From Birth

Human beings experience two teeth cycles: milk teeth and permanent teeth. Milk teeth are the first teeth that appear in the mouth while growing from an infant into a juvenile, while permanent teeth are the second teeth that grow after shedding milk teeth. The milk teeth consist of a set of 20 teeth, and permanent teeth consist of a set of 32 teeth. Unfortunately, however, many people ignore the essence of maintaining excellent oral health in kids due to the excuse that the teeth are only temporary and that another set of teeth will soon replace them.
KIDS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

When It Comes to COVID-19 and Mental Health, ‘Kids Very Rarely Do Better Than Their Parents’

(CNN) — Every day, when Phyllis Fagell goes into work as a school counselor, she brings a duffel bag big enough to pack up her office — awaiting the day that she and her students must adjust to a world closed down again by Covid-19. “It has been such a tumultuous few years with so much uncertainty, so much disruption, so much dashed optimism at various points,” said Fagell, who works in Washington, DC. “The students are feeling the same way.”
CHICAGO, IL
Newsday

Patients get better care from female doctors. But sexism persists in medicine.

If you're a woman needing surgery, you may be far better off in the hands of a female, rather than a male, surgeon. A study recently published in JAMA Surgery reviewed outcomes for more than 1.3 million patients and found that women were 32% less likely to die (and 16% less likely to experience complications) if treated by a female surgeon rather than a male one. It found that men were also less likely to die in the hands of female surgeons. While doctors' individual skills vary — there are good doctors of all genders — if these data are any indication, female surgeons are likely to provide, on average, safer treatment to patients of all genders.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
MedicalXpress

High-need older adults in stepfamilies are less likely to receive help from children, finds study

As people age and require more care, their partners or adult children are often their front line of caretakers. But as divorce has become more common among older adults, University of Michigan researchers sought to understand the role of stepchildren in providing care for their aging stepparents. The researchers, led by family demographer Sarah Patterson, found what they refer to as a "step gap"—that is, older adults in need of care with only biological children are more than twice as likely to be cared for by their adult children than older adults with any stepchildren.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Shore News Network

New Jersey health commissioner warns parents to keep their unvaccinated children away from other unvaccinated children

TRENTON, NJ – If your child is not vaccinated or too young to be vaccinated, New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli recommends they isolate away from the unvaccinated. That means your child, according to Persichilli should not closely interact with other children 5 and under or unvaccinated children and adults.
KIDS
santanvalley.com

Compassion Care Center Receives Funds from QC-STV RWF

Members of Queen Creek-San Tan Valley Republican Women (QC-STV RWF) held a luncheon and auction to raise funds on behalf of Compassion Care Center programs supporting families in our area. In this photo, Kaye Feller is shown presenting Jennelle Esquivelle of Compassion Care Center with a check along with our appreciation of the vital work they do.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

A message from an unvaccinated ‘fit and healthy’ father revealed how desperate he was to get the Covid vaccine before both his lungs collapsed and he died in the hospital

The 45-year-old dad was in excellent health before he was struck down with the Corona virus and rushed to hospital. The man reportedly sent a text message to his ex-partner saying he was getting vaccinated as soon as possible less than two weeks before he died from Covid. According to reports, the man hadn’t taken the vaccine as a result of reading lies about the vaccines on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy