ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello police searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries

By By Pocatello Police Department
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNHNA_0dryCat900

The Pocatello Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying this woman.

The female is a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on the campus of Idaho State University on 9/20/21.

If you can identify the female or provide any information on this case, please contact Detective Miller at 208-234-6121 and reference report number 21-P21168.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with three felonies after using stolen bank card

POCATELLO — A 39-year-old local man has been charged with three felony counts of using a stolen bank card following a Pocatello police investigation last month, according to police and court records. Lance Turnbull, of Pocatello, was arrested earlier this month and charged with 10 felony counts of fraudulent use of a financial card after allegedly stealing his boss’ credit card and using the card at numerous locations in Pocatello and Chubbuck, according to police. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho motel shooting suspect placed in custody

REXBURG — A man suspected of a shooting at the Rexburg Motel 6 this morning was recently placed into custody in Alpine, Wyoming. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting occurred around 10 a.m., and police searched for his car. "There were no injuries or anything like that, said Gary Hagen, the assistant chief of police. "The suspect left in a black Ford pickup truck pulling a black flatbed...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

State police: Injury crash backs up I-15 through Pocatello

Traffic on Interstate 15 through Pocatello was backed up for miles Friday morning, following an injury accident in the southbound lanes near milepost 70, Idaho State Police said. State police said the accident occurred at about 8 a.m., when a motorist traveling northbound apparently slid into the southbound lanes and collided with an oncoming vehicle. State police said one motorist was transported to Portneuf Medical Center. State police said the Pocatello Creek Road on-ramp to southbound I-15 was closed to alleviate the bottleneck, and one lane of southbound I-15 remained closed at 9 a.m.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman arrested, reportedly stole rental car valued at $32,000

An Idaho Falls woman has been charged with grand theft after she reportedly stole a rental car. The car, a 2021 Nissan Murano, was rented by Denise Eatman, 48, on April 30 from Enterprise Rent-A-Car. The vehicle was valued at $32,000. The affidavit states the car was scheduled to be returned on May 7, until Eatman extended the rental to May 21. Eatman reportedly did not return the car and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Police investigating six-vehicle fatality crash in Boise

01/21/22 12:08 a.m. - Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 5:37 p.m., on January 20th, 2022, westbound on I-184 at the Curtis Road exit, in Boise. A grey Ford Explorer, driven by a 26-year-old male, was traveling westbound on I-184 when he attempted to exit at Curtis Road. The grey Ford Explorer collided with a Dodge Ram pickup, driven by a 32-year-old male. A chain reaction occurred with four other vehicles: a Chevy Cobalt, driven by a 19-year-old male,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to 10 years in prison for felony burglary, drug possession

POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man was sentenced to a unified 10 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to felony burglary and drug possession charges in November. Tommy T. Tucker, of Pocatello, received the prison sentence from 6h District Judge Rick Carnaroli during a sentencing hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello. Tucker was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault, burglary and possession of a controlled...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello fire, police departments report record call volume in 2021

The Pocatello fire and police departments responded to an all-time record number of calls between October 2020 and September 2021, an increase agency leaders attribute to residents delaying medical care during the pandemic. Ryan O'Hearn, assistant chief of operations with the Pocatello Fire Department, said his department responded to 8,323 calls last fiscal year. That volume accounts for 33 more calls than PFD responded to during its last record year in 2017, and 500 more calls than in 2020. ...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary#Idaho State University
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two men facing over 65 years in prison for stealing over 100 tools worth nearly $26,000

POCATELLO — Two California men have been arrested and charged with numerous theft-related felonies after police say they stole over 100 power and hand tools worth nearly $26,000 from construction sites in northeast Pocatello. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, and Jobsan Enoc Garcia Baca, 20, both of Los Angeles, have each been charged with one felony count of burglary and four counts of felony grand theft by possession of stolen property following a Pocatello police investigation that began to unfold during the early morning hours of...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police investigating after dozens of windows shot out in East Idaho city

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a string of malicious vandalism that has been reported over the past several days. Since January 8th, IFPD has received over 35 reports of windows being shot out by what appears to be a BB or airsoft gun. In most cases, the damaged windows are on vehicles parked on the street or in driveways in front of homes. In some...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man arrested for kidnapping after woman passes note to cashier

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after a woman passed a note to a gas station worker saying she had been kidnapped. According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim and Mark Cory Humphries, 38, stopped at a gas station at South 45th West at 8:37 p.m. A cashier at the gas station told Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies a woman passed her a napkin with “please hurry and read” written on it. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local 18-year-old accused of battering a police officer following disturbance

CHUBBUCK — An 18-year-old local woman has been charged with a felony for allegedly battering a police officer on Friday. Stoney High Eagle of Fort Hall faces one count of felony battery on a police officer following a disturbance at the Travelodge on West Burnside Avenue, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday. The incident began to unfold around 2:10 p.m. when Chubbuck police officers were dispatched...
CHUBBUCK, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man charged with two counts of burglary for stealing from relative's home

CHUBBUCK — A 32-year-old local man was arrested Monday after police say he broke into a relative’s home and stole numerous items. Derrick J. Kutch, 32, of Chubbuck, has been charged with two counts of felony burglary following the incident, which began to unfold around 5:40 a.m. Monday. The relative contacted the Chubbuck Police Department to report that he had surveillance footage of Kutch breaking into his Chubbuck home and...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Propane truck crash causes road closure, voluntary evacuation near Pocatello

POCATELLO — A road east of Pocatello has been closed to all traffic and residents in the area are being asked to voluntarily evacuate after a propane truck crash. The propane truck slid off of the steep driveway of a home on Whispering Pines Road around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. The incident damaged the undercarriage of the truck and as of 4 p.m. propane was continuing to leak from the vehicle. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Nampa man charged following fatal crash in Canyon County

A Nampa man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal crash early Wednesday morning. Joshua R. Reyes, 33, driving a Chevrolet Silverado, was headed southbound on 11th Avenue South in Canyon County when he ran a red light at a high rate of speed and struck a Subaru BRZ that was traveling westbound on Second Street South, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway before coming to rest in a nearby business parking lot. The driver of the Subaru, a 44-year-old Nampa man, died at the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Reyes was booked into the Canyon County jail and charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon under the influence, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local woman arrested, accused of threatening another woman with an AR-15 in front of child

MCCAMMON — A 22-year-old local woman was arrested Monday after sheriff’s office deputies say she threatened another woman with an AR-15 in front of her 4-year-old child. Cynamin Shonteah Tsosie, of McCammon, has been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor injury to a child following the altercation, which the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate after the principal of a nearby elementary school observed the incident, police said. ...
MCCAMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for trafficking meth

POCATELLO – A 55-year-old local man was sentenced to serve over 10 years in federal prison Thursday for attempted possession with the intent to distribute meth. Donald Benningfield, of Pocatello, received the sentence from Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Pocatello. The investigation into Benningfield began on Dec. 7, 2020, when law enforcement intercepted a package in Pocatello and a police...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested after allegedly leading police on high-speed motorcycle chase

CHUBBUCK — A 55-year-old local man was recently arrested after allegedly leading Chubbuck police on a high-speed chase while operating a motorcycle. Troy Allen Roberts, of Pocatello, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with felony eluding following a police chase that was called off for safety reasons, according to a Chubbuck police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. The incident began to unfold around 2:30 p.m. on Jan....
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man dies in rollover crash

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 4:52 a.m. on Sunday, Idaho Falls police received a report of a rollover vehicle accident in the area of Snake River Parkway, off of Sunnyside Road. The caller reported that a passenger in the vehicle had been injured and was unresponsive. Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls EMS responded to the scene. Officers learned that the vehicle had been traveling north on Snake River Parkway when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Community, officers come together to rescue horse

BLACKFOOT — The Life in Blackfoot Facebook page was buzzing Wednesday with the word of an effort to rescue a horse that was down after apparently falling on ice in a field near Stalker Elementary on Lansing Street. According to Mike Oborn, who lives next to the property where the horse was down and has a pasture of his own next to it, the effort was started with a call that was received by Animal Control. It resulted in Blackfoot police officers responding along with...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
337
Followers
202
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy