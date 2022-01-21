Pocatello police searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries

A Nampa man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.
Joshua R. Reyes, 33, driving a Chevrolet Silverado, was headed southbound on 11th Avenue South in Canyon County when he ran a red light at a high rate of speed and struck a Subaru BRZ that was traveling westbound on Second Street South, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway before coming to rest in a nearby business parking lot.
The driver of the Subaru, a 44-year-old Nampa man, died at the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Reyes was booked into the Canyon County jail and charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon under the influence, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
