Who’s black and white and blood red all over? Ghostface is back and scarier than ever. When Wes Craven’s Scream took over the pop culture zeitgeist 25-years ago not many, including the late Craven who died of brain cancer in 2015, assumed it would be cemented in horror movie history as one of, if not, the greatest slasher film of all time. The formulaic approach of a killer on the loose, sporting a ghoulish mask and wielding a razor-sharp knife as his weapon of choice found success thanks to an incredible cast of rising stars and its savvy deconstruction of the horror genre, which at that point was running on fumes. Cut to 2022 and three sequels later, the franchise (on life support after diminishing box office returns and two crummy MTV spinoffs) has been revived with a serrated edge by Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (of Ready or Not and V/H/S fame) two Scream superfans who, with the assistance of series creator Kevin Williamson (he’s got an executive producing credit) and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, have crafted a loving homage to the series’ enduring legacy while balancing an appropriate amount of fan service with meta commentary on elevated horror. Oh, and there’s blood. Lots and lots of blood.

