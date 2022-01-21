ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is visually striking and full of blockbuster performances

ABQJournal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Unnatural deeds do breed unnatural troubles.” – The doctor in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”. We’ve been blessed with 18 movies from the Coen Brothers, and there have been more than 20 cinematic adaptations of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” and now we have Joel Coen’s first movie without brother Ethan, and how about this,...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel Turned Shakespeare Into a Visual Haiku

Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel’s first three collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen ranged from a comic segment of the anthology film “Paris, Je T’aime” in 2006 to the NYC ’60s-era folk music dramedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” to their hilariously idiosyncratic Western “The History Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But even having worked with the directors on a range of subject that wide, Delbonnel was still surprised by the next film Joel contacted him about, one he would be directing without Ethan by his side. “He called me one day and said, ‘I want to do this little movie, it’s called ‘The...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, ‘Much Ado’ Marked Denzel Washington’s Bard Debut

Denzel Washington’s passion for Shakespeare is clearly not as fleeting as, to borrow from a certain playwright, a walking shadow. The two-time Oscar winner currently stars opposite Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen’s take on the Shakespeare staple that’s now available on Apple TV+, and for which Washington earned a SAG Award nomination. But it was 1993’s star-studded Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenneth Branagh (whose latest, Belfast, is in the awards race alongside Macbeth), that introduced moviegoers to the actor delivering the Bard’s lines. Washington played nobleman Don Pedro, who overcomes the villainous scheming of...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: 'The King's Daughter' is truly a royal, watery mess

Once upon a time there was a film that didn't know what it was. A romantic comedy? Perhaps. A period drama? A fairy tale? A tween fantasy mixed with royal intrigue? No matter. Producers threw a lot of cash at the film and filled it with movie stars. That's why we now have “The King’s Daughter” and all the stars lived happily ever after, counting their money.January is often where bad films are stashed, but “The King’s Daughter” isn’t just bad, it’s a cloying, cliched mess that’s not worth even the slightest risk of contacting COVID-19 to see in...
MOVIES
phillytrib.com

Review: Denzel follows a dark path in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

“By the pricking of my thumbs,Something wicked this way comes,” wrote William Shakespeare in Macbeth. Nowhere is that more evident than in Joel Coen’s Tragedy of Macbeth. We’ve had a dozen or more versions of Macbeth and why should we invest in this latest rendition directed by Joel...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“Directing Is a Hostage Negotiation With Reality”: Pedro Almodovar, Jane Campion, Guillermo del Toro and the THR Director Roundtable

Directing movies has always been a high-wire act, and it has only gotten harder in this unpredictable era of the pandemic. In mid-November, six filmmakers behind some of the year’s most celebrated cinematic work gathered for The Hollywood Reporter’s Director Roundtable: Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley), Asghar Farhadi (A Hero) and Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard). The group, who convened in person in L.A., talked about giving up guns on sets, mining personal traumas and why they wished they had “slept more, laughed more and breathed...
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) - Reviewed

Legendary filmmaking team Joel and Ethan Coen, aka The Coen Brothers, for the first time in decades have done the unthinkable in the eyes, hearts and minds of cinephiles worldwide: they parted ways. Their last film together was the 2018 Netflix anthological Western epic The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a brilliant but labyrinthine dose of trademark Coen Brothers iconography and the contemporary Southern Fried Western. In the past the Coens have turned their attention to beloved literary works, infusing their own idiosyncrasies with the text such as their interpretation of Homer’s The Odyssey with O Brother, Where Art Thou? and more recently No Country for Old Men. What will be the first one without the other involved, this time around, takes on Shakespeare and notably one of his most adapted to film over the century, The Tragedy of Macbeth.
MOVIES
cityscenecolumbus.com

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Chasing History and Bagels

Director Joel Coen takes on Shakespeare's timeless tragedy Macbeth. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star, delivering inspired performances to this story of ambition and madness. The Tragedy of Macbeth is streaming on Apple TV+ starting Jan. 14. Carl Bernstein made a name for himself with his investigative reporting of what...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Joel Coen Would Not Have Made ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ With Brother Ethan

Together, the Coen Brothers have covered a lot of ground as collaborators and co-directors, from stark neo noir (“Blood Simple”) to bluegrass-tinged whimsy (“O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) to mid-century Hollywood shenanigans (“Hail, Caesar!”). But an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” could only have happened once the pair put their partnership on hiatus, according to Joel Coen in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times. Coen’s interest in “Macbeth” was first piqued when his wife, Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, asked him to consider directing her in the play as Lady Macbeth. He ended up not helming that production at Berkeley...
MOVIES
9to5Mac

How to watch The Tragedy of Macbeth movie, starring Denzel Washington

From today, Apple TV+ is streaming The Tragedy of Macbeth, an interpretation of the classic Shakespeare tale by Joel Coen, headlined by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Hailing from A24 and Apple, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand shine in this adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic play. The Tragedy of Macbeth...
MOVIES
soundtrack.net

Milan Records Announces 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' Soundtrack

Milan Records announces the release of The Tragedy of Macbeth (Soundtrack from the Apple Original Film by award-winning composer Carter Burwell. Available everywhere now, the album features music written by Burwell for the Apple Original Film based on the play by William Shakespeare, written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film is the latest in a career-spanning partnership between Burwell and Coen, whose prolific partnership dates back to 1984 and has gone on to include almost every film from the four-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker including Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, True Grit and more.
MUSIC
GeekTyrant

Apple Releases Full Dramatic Trailer for THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

Apple has released the full trailer for the dramatic film adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tale The Tragedy of Macbeth. The film stars Academy Award-winning actors Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, in the lead roles of Lord and Lady Macbeth, and they are joined by Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hunter.
MOVIES
NPR

Something wicked-good this way comes: 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

The Tragedy of Macbeth adapts Shakespeare's familiar tale of blood and betrayal, dreamlike daggers and stubborn stains. But its stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are significantly older than the leads usually are, which makes the whole thing hit differently. Directed by Joel Coen, the film fuses black-and-white cinematography with a clean, minimalist production design that underscores the story's theatrical roots. It's now streaming on Apple TV+.
MOVIES
irvineweekly.com

The Tragedy of Macbeth: Shakespeare Meets Arty Film Noir

The Tragedy of Macbeth, written and directed by Joel Coen, is a sincere, confidently stylized take on Shakespeare’s frequently adapted play – a medieval film noir from one of the foremost practitioners of neo-noir. It marks the first time in 40 years that the senior Coen has worked independent of his brother Ethan, whose absence reveals that he’s been the funnier half of the celebrated duo. There is nothing comedic about Joel’s Tragedy.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'Peacemaker,' Elvis Costello and 'Tragedy of Macbeth'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • In Joel Coen's first film without his brother, Ethan, he directs the stark, expressionist "The Tragedy of Macbeth," starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The film, which begins streaming Friday on Apple TV+, is shot in black-and-white and dense with atmosphere. And with two leads in their 60s, it gives a new dimension to Shakespeare's portrait of ambition and destiny. In her review, the AP's Jocelyn Noveck called Coen's "Macbeth," "brilliantly imagined, brilliantly executed."
MOVIES
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: Making ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

A mini-documentary taking viewers behind the scenes of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ has been released. It features key members of the cast and crew, including star Denzel Washington. The Joel Coel-directed black and white adaptation premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. Check It Out: Apple TV+: Making ‘The...
TV & VIDEOS
kmuw.org

'The Tragedy of Macbeth' is a focused and chilling adaptation

Joel Coen is a guy who once released a director’s cut of his first movie, Blood Simple, that was actually shorter than the original cut, so we know he knows how to pare something down to its leanest and meanest parts. He made that movie, and everything else he’s done for the last 36 years, with his brother, Ethan—at least, until now, as he’s gone it alone in adapting Shakespeare for his latest film, The Tragedy of Macbeth.
MOVIES

