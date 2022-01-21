ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why I love all physical books

By Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Columbian
 1 day ago

All kinds of books are good, but physical books can have a magical beauty. I seem to have annoyed some folks on Twitter, which is not that hard to do. (I’ve done it before.) It always surprises me when this happens, because I think I am tweeting something innocuous, but people...

honolulumagazine.com

The Best Books I Read in 2021

If there’s any one thing that kept me sane in 2021, it was curling up with a good book almost every night before bed—no doom-scrolling allowed after 11 p.m. Deciding to read 50 books was easy: one a week with a two-week buffer. Hitting that goal was much harder. I’m not a speed reader nor will I listen to audiobooks. In 2020, I think I only read about a dozen books, maybe two. In addition, choosing the books was challenging. I decided late in the year that I wanted to read more local stories, often pulling recommendations from this magazine and its contributors, and I’m happy to say that not only did I bump that number up to nine stories that at least partially took place in Hawai‘i, a local book made it into my top five.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Herald Community Newspapers

One Book, One School teaches love of reading

Valley Stream 24 Union Free School District’s William L. Buck Elementary School continued their One Book, One School Initiative to encourage a love of reading in students last December. Each month, a selected book is shared with the entire school community: one that exemplifies a common value or theme, which is then taught in the academic conversations and activities to follow. At the close of 2021, students read: ‘The 3 Little Yogis and the Wolf Who Lost His Breath’ by Susan Verde to impart the value of calmness and mindfulness and later put those values into practice by doing yoga.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Calling all writers and book lovers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Writers & Books, Rochester’s home for the literary arts, will host the virtual literary conference “Taking Care in Writing, Publishing & Building Community” from January 21-23. Kwame Dawes, author of over 20 books of poetry, fiction, criticism, and essays, and Glenna Luschei.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Herald

Book review: '30 Things I Love About Myself' a fulfilling journey

"30 Things I Love About Myself" by Radhika Sanghani (Berkley Trade Paperback) Nina Mistry has turned 30 and her life is not where she wants it to be. She recently broke up with her fiancé (much to the dismay of her mother, Rupa), is unfulfilled in her journalism career, where she spends her time writing more fluff than anything of substance, has grown apart from her best friend and has no choice but to move home to live with Rupa, who seems to specialize in being disappointed with her. Suddenly it's like Nina has regressed to being a moody teenager who lacks direction rather than an adult, living her own life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE


fangirlish.com

Book Review: Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill meets Younger in a heartfelt debut following a young woman who discovers she’ll have to ditch the “dream job” and write her own story to find her happy ending. At first glance, Must Love Books looks like a light-hearted and fluffy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Why ‘book exchange’ posts spreading on Facebook and Instagram might not be all they seem

An evergreen post about starting a “book exchange” is circulating on Instagram and Facebook.The post generally starts with some variation on a message that reads: “I’m looking for people to participate in a huge book exchange”. It goes on to tell people that they will be asked only to buy one book, but they might receive as many as 36 in return.The post asks users to reply to the message with the word “in”. If they do, they will receive instructions for how to take part, which include asking people to re-post that same image, send a book to a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Jake Wells

Love Books? Visit This Book Store ASAP

If you're a book lover in the Akron area, I've got some great news for you. Shelf Life is a bookstore you've got to visit ASAP. Shelf Life features a wide variety of books at very affordable prices. Most books are just one dollar each. The only exceptions are a small bookcase with sets of books, a few higher value books and books that have been written by local authors.
AKRON, OH
Frank Mastropolo

Who Wrote the Book of Love?

In the 1950s, the street corners of cities across the US were the rehearsal halls for nascent doo wop groups perfecting their harmonies. Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers and the Chips were among thousands of teens who honed their vocal skills under a streetlamp, dreaming of success.
NEWARK, NJ
PopSugar

35 Movies Like 10 Things I Hate About You That Have All the Teen Movie Tropes You Love

The 1999 modern retelling of Shakespeare's comedy The Taming of the Shrew remains a cult classic over two decades later for a reason. In the rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You, new student Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) wants to go out with popular sophomore Bianca (Larisa Oleynik). There's just one problem: not only is Bianca more interested in senior Joey Donner, she also can't date unless her older sister, Kat (Julia Stiles), dates, owing to their overprotective father's rule. This leads Cameron to come up with a plan: he persuades bad boy Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) to woo Kat — for a price, of course. And Patrick has certainly got his work cut out for him, since Kat is adamantly antisocial and antidating. Eventually, Patrick wins her over and starts to (gasp!) catch real feelings for her (meanwhile, we were over here catching real feelings for Heath Ledger).
MOVIES
Charleston City Paper

Jonathan Sanchez: All in for books and reading

For a guy who owns a bookshop, you’d think his home would be crammed with books. Not for Jonathan Sanchez, owner of Blue Bicycle Books on King Street. Rather, his family’s 105-year-old, two-story Hampton Park home is sleek and bright, upfitted in a comfortable, minimalist decor where light bounces on white walls to highlight a huge kitchen island and tall ceilings to die for.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Independent

