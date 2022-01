The electric revolution has finally made its way to the camping world. Motor home giant Winnebago unveiled the e-RV concept at the Florida RV SuperShow on Tuesday. The slick prototype features an all-electric powertrain from Lightning e Motors and can travel 125 miles on a single charge. The e-RV is the product of two years of development by the the brand’s Advanced Technology Group. The camper is based on the Ford Transit—as opposed to the increasingly ubiquitous Mercedes-Benz Sprinter—but instead of a gasoline powertrain under its hood, you’ll find an all-electric drive unit. Winnebago offered scant details about the concept, but it...

