20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals are back for 2022

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon.

So many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re talking the best of the best here, like AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179.99 or AirPods 2 for only $99.99 .

Those are all great deals — and there’s so much more. We don’t know if this is intentional or if someone is asleep at the wheel. In either case, we’re going to show you 20 incredible Black Friday Deals at Amazon that we definitely didn’t expect to come back now that Christmas is long gone. Of course, it should go without saying that any or all of these sales could be gone for good at any moment.







Black Friday deals are back at Amazon

Apple deals are always among the best Black Friday deals at Amazon each and every year. That makes sense, of course, since Apple doesn’t really have Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals of its own.

In 2021, there are some truly staggering Apple sales that have reemerged. Among them are AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179.99 and AirPods 3 with a $10 discount. AirPods Max are on sale as well with a giant $70 discount, plus you can get AirPods 2 for only $99.99 .







Beyond those great deals, Amazon is offering some great discounts on the Apple Watch Series 7 ( GPS and GPS+Cellular ). As a matter of fact, the Apple Watch Series 7 is now down to a new all-time low price thanks to a HUGE $60 discount!

Some SKUs have already sold out and others are no longer discounted. With that in mind, we expect these deals to disappear pretty soon.







Buy Now







Also of note, the Apple Watch SE is back on sale with an even deeper discount than last week. Hurry and you can get the Space Gray model for just $249!







More deals you need to see

In addition to all those excellent Black Friday Apple deals at Amazon, some of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2021 are also back.

First, Amazon has the #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight Camera on sale with a rare discount! This is already one of the best values in the smart home department, so you should definitely grab a few anytime the newest Wyze Cam goes on sale.







Also, the best-selling Phillips Hue deal of 2021 is back in stock after having sold out last week. Not only is it back, but it’s actually $20 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

That means you can get the best-selling Philips Hue bundle ever for just $84.99 instead of $135!







The next deal slashes the $274 Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa to just $179, an all-time low. Beyond that, the new Roomba j7+ with AI has a huge $251 discount so it’s even cheaper than it was on Black Friday. That sale is almost too good to be true!







The best of the rest

There are so many more incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that are still going on now. As a matter of fact, Black Friday has basically returned to Amazon in late January. You’re definitely running out of time to save, however, so take advantage of these revived Black Friday deals at Amazon while you still can.

Some more of our favorites are below. And remember, these deals could disappear at any moment!







Additionally, here are six incredible sales you really need to see. These Amazon blowouts are definitely some of the best deals of 2021!

