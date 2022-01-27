ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals are back for 2022

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UtV0_0drxtcpl00

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging

Rating: 5 Stars

Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music
Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you
Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you

BGR may receive a commission https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFmz7_0drxtcpl00
BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $179.99 Buy from Apple $249.00

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon.

So many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re talking the best of the best here, like AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179.99 or AirPods 2 for only $99.99 .

Those are all great deals — and there’s so much more. We don’t know if this is intentional or if someone is asleep at the wheel. In either case, we’re going to show you 20 incredible Black Friday Deals at Amazon that we definitely didn’t expect to come back now that Christmas is long gone. Of course, it should go without saying that any or all of these sales could be gone for good at any moment.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKlPT_0drxtcpl00

New Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $179.99
You Save: $69.01 (28%)
Buy Now

Black Friday deals are back at Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSQe2_0drxtcpl00

Apple deals are always among the best Black Friday deals at Amazon each and every year. That makes sense, of course, since Apple doesn’t really have Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals of its own.

In 2021, there are some truly staggering Apple sales that have reemerged. Among them are AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179.99 and AirPods 3 with a $10 discount. AirPods Max are on sale as well with a giant $70 discount, plus you can get AirPods 2 for only $99.99 .



New Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $179.99
You Save: $69.01 (28%)
Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG0Gx_0drxtcpl00

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Price: $169.00
You Save: $10.00 (6%)
Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vc89J_0drxtcpl00

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Price: $99.99
You Save: $59.01 (37%)
Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXduB_0drxtcpl00

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray

Price: $449.00
You Save: $100.00 (18%)
Buy Now

Beyond those great deals, Amazon is offering some great discounts on the Apple Watch Series 7 ( GPS and GPS+Cellular ). As a matter of fact, the Apple Watch Series 7 is now down to a new all-time low price thanks to a HUGE $60 discount!

Some SKUs have already sold out and others are no longer discounted. With that in mind, we expect these deals to disappear pretty soon.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5sae_0drxtcpl00

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band – Regular

Price: $379.99
You Save: $19.01 (5%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMAiL_0drxtcpl00

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Reg…

Price: $514.98
Buy Now

Also of note, the Apple Watch SE is back on sale with an even deeper discount than last week. Hurry and you can get the Space Gray model for just $249!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfcBC_0drxtcpl00

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – Silver Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band

Price: $249.00
You Save: $30.00 (11%)
Buy Now

More deals you need to see

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcU1E_0drxtcpl00

In addition to all those excellent Black Friday Apple deals at Amazon, some of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2021 are also back.

First, Amazon has the #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight Camera on sale with a rare discount! This is already one of the best values in the smart home department, so you should definitely grab a few anytime the newest Wyze Cam goes on sale.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fVs7_0drxtcpl00

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi…

Price: $50.82
Buy Now

Also, the best-selling Phillips Hue deal of 2021 is back in stock after having sold out last week. Not only is it back, but it’s actually $20 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

That means you can get the best-selling Philips Hue bundle ever for just $84.99 instead of $135!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Tvvx_0drxtcpl00

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue…

Price: $84.99 ($28.33/Count)
You Save: $50.00 (37%)
Buy Now

The next deal slashes the $274 Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa to just $179, an all-time low. Beyond that, the new Roomba j7+ with AI has a huge $251 discount so it’s even cheaper than it was on Black Friday. That sale is almost too good to be true!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZICbZ_0drxtcpl00

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel…

Price: $179.00
You Save: $95.00 (35%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0AQE_0drxtcpl00

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet…

Price: $599.00
You Save: $250.99 (30%)
Buy Now

The best of the rest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258nbU_0drxtcpl00

There are so many more incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that are still going on now. As a matter of fact, Black Friday has basically returned to Amazon in late January. You’re definitely running out of time to save, however, so take advantage of these revived Black Friday deals at Amazon while you still can.

Some more of our favorites are below. And remember, these deals could disappear at any moment!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEAsu_0drxtcpl00

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping – Queen Size, Set of 2 – Cooling, Luxury Gel…

Price: $29.99
You Save: $20.00 (40%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhuC6_0drxtcpl00

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set – 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets…

Price: $19.99
You Save: $20.00 (50%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfgWj_0drxtcpl00

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi…

Price: $39.90
You Save: $20.09 (33%)
Buy Now

Additionally, here are six incredible sales you really need to see. These Amazon blowouts are definitely some of the best deals of 2021!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online !

The post 20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals are back for 2022 appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a FLASH SALE on tech today — what to buy

The holiday season has come and gone, but discounts on various tech products are still widespread among different retailers. One of them is Walmart, which has launched a flash sale today on devices that include soundbars, Chromebooks, robot vacuums, monitors, and 4K TVs. It’s unclear how long stocks of the...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon worker asks people not to buy groceries from retail giant in viral TikTok video

An individual claiming to be an Amazon employee took to TikTok to beg shoppers to quit buying their food and drinks from the retail behemoth. A TikTok user with the handle @rxggiv sparked interest after they posted a video of themselves sorting packages at what appears to be an Amazon warehouse. A caption alongside the video asks consumers not to use Amazon for their grocery needs. "A little advice from an Amazon employee...[please] stop buying beverages or food products from Amazon," the video said. The TikTok user explained why they made the video in the comments. @rxggiv...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Digital Trends

This Sony 65-inch TV just got the deal you’ve been waiting for

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and for a lot of people, the bigger that centerpiece, the better. If you’re one of those people, one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find is at Best Buy today, as the retail giant has dropped the price of the Sony 65-inch X80J 4K smart TV all the way down to $800, a savings of $200 from its regular price of $1,000. This Sony 65-inch 4K TV also comes with three free months of Apple TV+ for new subscribers, making it one of the best 4K TV deals and one of the best Sony TV deals you’ll find today.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Walmart has amazing 75-inch TV deals under $700 today

If you’re looking to pick up a new TV, then these Walmart TV deals have you covered, with a minimum of $120 in savings on three different TVs: the ONN Roku TV 75″ Class, TCL 75″ Class 4-Series, and the Hisense 75″ Class 4K, all excellent TVs if you’re into the home theatre experience.
SHOPPING
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Membership Fee Is Due to Rise

Four years ago, online retail powerhouse Amazon.com raised its annual membership from $99 to $119 in the United States. That move raised howls from about-to-renew members and would-be members, some of whom sought alternative services for free shipping. But that blowback wasn’t enough to slow Amazon’s membership growth, which now tops approximately 150 million in the U.S.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Black Friday#Black Friday Deals#Black Friday Sale#Apple
ZDNet

How to use Amazon Fire Stick

The Amazon Fire Stick is a streaming media device that transforms your TV into a smart one. It allows you to watch your favorite shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. Further, if you want to bypass having cable services, the Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is at Walmart

Buying a brand-new TV is a big decision, so you want to make sure that you’re getting the best value for your money. Many of our favorite TVs come from TCL, a manufacturer well-known for creating sharp, functional, and well-priced displays. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best TCL TV deals we’ve seen from the brand. Right now at Walmart, you can pick up this 55-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K Smart TV for just $319, which is a whopping $281 off the regular price of $600. That’s an absolute steal of a price considering what you’re getting. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best 4K TV deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Grab a new 55-inch 4K TV while it’s ON SALE for $319 today

While 75-inch TVs tend to be recommended the most when talking about home theatre setups, they tend to be expensive, especially when a 55-inch TV will work just as well and can probably fit in a smaller space. So, if you’re looking for some good 55-inch 4K TV deals, this TLC Class 4-Series Roku TV is pretty great, especially since it has a pretty substantial $280 discount down to only $319. A steal by any other name.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon’s Secret House Brand of KN95 Masks Are Just $0.99/Each Today

Counterfeit N95 and KN95 face masks are a growing problem, both because the fake masks are becoming more convincing and because of the sheer volume of them on the market. The New York Times reported in November 2021 that “fake masks are still sold everywhere,” and the Times report specifically cited popular mask brands on Amazon such as Boncare and ChiSip. Recently, we spoke with several experts, including an Amazon spokesperson, to understand how to spot counterfeit masks when shopping through online retailers such as Amazon. Despite the potential for risk, we know that many shoppers are going to buy N95 and...
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Amazon knocks Apple's hot new AirPods 3 down to their lowest price again

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. January is not traditionally the best time to buy new gear, be it of the mobile, audio, or computing variety, but if there's anything left in your bank account after your recent holiday spending spree, Amazon may well interest you in a hot new AirPods deal.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart’s 40% Off Discount Makes the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Perfect For Students

Tablets are wonderful because they’re super lightweight and perfect for travel, but they lack the productivity that laptops provide to get work done. That’s why you should probably look at a hybrid laptop, something that’s a slate tablet but can quickly transform into a versatile notebook with an add-on keyboard. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is just that, and for a limited time, its price has been reduced by 40% at Walmart. This deal is perfect for college students strapped on cash who don’t want to compromise on performance. Originally priced at $999.99, Walmart’s deal brings the Microsoft Pro 7 down...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This 50-inch TV is ONLY $298 at Walmart right now

No home theater setup is complete without a great 4K TV at its center. There are a lot of great 50-inch TV deals and Walmart TV deals out there, but none as enticing as Walmart’s current deal on the TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. Today you can grab this great 4K TV for only $298, which is a $152 savings from its regular price of $450. Free shipping is available with purchase, as is in-store pickup for certain areas. So click over to Walmart and grab one of the best TCL TV deals out there.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

The first killer Amazon Fire tablet deals of 2022 have just dropped

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It's safe to say that it's not exactly unusual to see Amazon's always affordable Fire tablets scoring substantial discounts of up to 50 percent. That being said, we can also completely understand if flashier and higher-end devices distracted you from the sweet holiday promotions of the mid-range Android-based slate family with compelling Black Friday and/or Christmas deals of their own.
RETAIL
BGR.com

BGR.com

297K+
Followers
6K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy