The obvious and otherworldly talent of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does have a certain caveat. For as many ridiculous things the former NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion can do with a football, he has just about as many offensive weapons at his disposal. Tight end Travis Kelce is one of the best ever at his position, wideout Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players ever to play and receiver Mecole Hardman is a Pro Bowl punt returner with added explosiveness.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO