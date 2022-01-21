ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gunsmith materials are leaving Destiny 2 next month

By Adnan Kljajic
altchar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother season coming to an end, another vendor getting reworked - it's business as usual in Destiny 2 . This time around, it's Banshee's turn to get reworked and those who played over the past few seasons already know the drill as he will...

www.altchar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

Holy Purge Coming to Steam Next Month

Starting next month, you can undo dark magic in Holy Purge when it releases on Steam. The co-op horror title stars up to three priests united to stop a curse ravaging a medieval village. Only by cooperating can they thwart the witchcraft, fight off the beasts of the woods, and...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Edge of Eternity Getting a Physical Edition Next Month

For those of you who aren’t with the times yet and still collect physical editions, you may be pleased to know that Edge of Eternity will get a physical edition launching on February 10 for the PS5 and PS5. Edge of Eternity was a successful Kickstarter and comes from...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Legendary And Exotic#Mod Components#Omni Telemetry#Banshee Special
altchar.com

Riot will rework LoL Chemtech drake soul and map if it stays OP

Players have aired their grievances regarding both the Chemtech soul and the map it creates on the Rift, very publicly. On that more, Riot have made some changes to how certain champions' abilities interact with the fog, such as Rengar's ultimate, and added some additional scryer blooms to boost visibility.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Battlefield 2042 is finally adding scoreboards next month

Scoreboards are coming to Battlefield 2042 in the February 2022 update, DICE just confirmed via Twitter. This highly-requested feature will be introduced in Update 3.3, which is currently scheduled to arrive in mid to late February 2022, barring any hiccups. "Update 3.3 Our next update after 3.2 arrives in mid...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact: Ayato Elemental Skill and Burst description leaked

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account has finally confirmed that we are going to see a new addition to the character roster, the long-awaited Electro user Yae Miko. According to a leak on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit, Itto's ascension stat will be Crit Rate. Recent leaks on Reddit have revealed more...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Full list of PlayStation trophies

Here is the full list of Dying Light 2 trophies which include one Platinum, one Gold, eight Silver and 48 Bronze trophies:. Pilgrim's Path - Unlock every trophy. Your World, Your Rules - Complete the game with any ending. Silver (8 trophies) Tube Map - Activate all Metro Stations. Revenants...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
altchar.com

Shadow Warrior 3 release date leaks via Microsoft Store

Flying Wild Hog's action-packed shooter Shadow Warrior 3 is just around the corner if the listing on the Microsoft Store is indeed legit. The listing suggests that the release date for the game is March 3, 2022. Keep in mind that the publisher Devolver Digital are yet to officially announce...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

The Shadowcat is Albion Online's newest mount skin

Albion Online's new season has been off to a rousing start, with the Lands Awakened update being well-received among the player base, as well as the patches only requiring some bug fixes rather than large balance changes. Because of all of that, the developers can focus on putting out some sick skins for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact leak reveals another set of Yae Miko buffs

The addition of a new character to the playable roster is probably one of the most anticipated events in the game of Genshin Impact , especially in the end-game stages of the game. The official Genshin Impact Twitter account has finally revealed the art for one of the upcoming characters...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Halo Infinite store has been improved with the latest patch

Spartan customisation is something many Halo fans looked forward to but when they saw the abhorrent state of monetisation in Halo Infinite multiplayer, they quickly let their opinions be known and 343 Industries have been introducing fixes at a slow but steady pace ever since. Another set has arrived with...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Guild Wars 2: Echovald Wilds impressions - A ride down the nostalgia lane

Guild Wars 2 chronologically kicked off 250 years after Guild Wars and since then, we've been at war with dragons for years. That means we are a few decades short of 300 years of difference between the two games and ArenaNet tried to emphasise that with the map changes for Cantha. That said, some of the maps remained highly reminiscent of their original counterparts and this is true for at least some areas in the Echovald Forest.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

TaleWorlds finally implement changes to Bannerlord sieges

Starting on the world map, TaleWorlds increased the effectiveness of starvation as a siege tactic. Garrisons will no longer die from starvation, instead, they become wounded - and continue to consume food. You can see on the Siege UI exactly how much food is stored in the market and get...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen patch might be coming soon

Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen patch was originally planned for a release in 2021 but since the game launched in a broken state, CD Projekt Red have tried their best to damp down the fire and deliver as many bug fixes and improvements as possible, which ultimately pushed the next-gen patch into 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

League of Legends ARURF game mode starts on January 26

Ultra Rapid Fire, also known as URF, is a Featured Game Mode played on Summoners Rift where all champions get to use their abilities more often and matches usually last 20 minutes or less. All players start the game with an aura that adds many adjustments to how the game is played. The two main highlights are 300 Ability haste, equivalent to 75% cooldown reduction, and the removal of all mana and energy costs from using abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Kingdom Hearts series is coming to Switch via Cloud; costs $90

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved series, Square Enix have opened the pre-orders for four Kingdom Hearts games, which are coming to Nintendo Switch via Cloud on February 10, 2022. The cloud versions include the following titles:. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 +2.5 ReMIX ($31.99 / $39.99) Kingdom Hearts...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

League of Legends patch 12.2 updates and buffs Rengar's ultimate

Rengar is a ferocious vastayan trophy hunter who lives for the thrill of tracking down and killing dangerous creatures. He scours the world for the most fearsome beasts he can find, especially seeking any trace of Kha’Zix, the void creature who scratched out his eye. Rengar stalks his prey neither for food nor glory, but for the sheer beauty of the pursuit.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is Konami's biggest launch on Steam to date

Konami's highly-anticipated free-to-play (F2P) card game Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has managed to attract a large number of players across all platforms several hours after the official release. On Steam, the game has peaked at 159,158 which is the highest number of concurrent players for a Konami game to date. Previously,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy