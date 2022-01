Ita Airways: il marchio Alitalia tornerà a volare. Nel 2021 Ebit a -170 milioni di euro – Corriere Della Sera. You’re going to want to flip on Google Translate for this, but the surprise of the century is here… oh wait, it’s no surprise at all. It looks like ITA now wants to bring the Alitalia brand back into use. Why wait this long? Well, presumably it’s so the airline could waste money on existing ITA branding efforts first. After all it lost a cool 170m euros in its first 2.5 months of operation alone. That’s not embarrassing enough. But fear not, ITA won’t be going away either. Apparently the company likens this to having multiple brands like KLM and Transavia. But neither will be low-cost, so… yeah. We’ll find out more on January 31.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO