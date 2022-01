Law & Order: Organized Crime hit the ground running in 2022 by debuting Richard Wheatley’s new scheme to go after Stabler and the cops who took everything from him. Despite his claim, he clearly has an eye for revenge, and that involved an elaborate setup to get expert hacker Sebastian McClane, a.k.a. Constantine, out of prison to join forces with him and Angela. Based on Season 1, it’s not especially safe to be an enemy or an ally of Wheatley, and former Gotham fan-favorite Robin Lord Taylor weighed in to CinemaBlend on how Sebastian and Angela in particular can survive Organized Crime's big bad.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO