ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 12

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDid Rollins and Velasco manage to navigate a complicated web of secrets?. On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 12, a popular fighter went missing....

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Discuss the Potential of a Benson and Barba Relationship

One of the storylines that Law & Order: SVU fans love to keep up with has to be Olivia Benson’s love life. So, what are the chances she ends up with Barba?. When Rafael Barba was the ADA and working on Benson’s side of things, the two had chemistry. It was set up as one of Benson’s love interests. However, nothing too serious ever came of it. That seems to be a big recurring theme as well.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: This Photo of Benson and Carisi Is ‘Guaranteed’ to Make You Smile

On Law & Order: SVU there are a lot of interesting relationships. Olivia Benson and Sonny Carisi are one of the fan-favorite combos. Benson has had a lot of strong relationships on the show. While Carisi is far from a love interest, he is a good friend to Benson. The ADA has done a lot to support her and she returns the favor whenever she can. As a former detective, Carisi understands what the unit goes through from day to day.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Did Last Episode Tease a Potential ‘Hate Crimes’ Spinoff?

With Law & Order: SVU back from its winter break, the newest episode left fans with a few questions. When the series returned with a new episode, the squad teamed up with Hate Crimes, led by a very familiar face: Donal Logue’s Captain Declan Murphy. As the episode went on, we got to meet the rest of his team. Ari’el Stachel returned as Detective Hasim Khaldun, who worked with SVU in Seasons 21 and 22. Cyndee Rivera also reemerged as Detective Mia Ruz, who also met the squad in Season 22. Jason Biggs as Detective Andy Parlato-Goldstein also joined the team.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

After Olivia Benson’s Son Comes Out On Law And Order: SVU, The Young Star Reflects On Filming The Episode With Mariska Hargitay

Spoilers ahead for Law & Order: SVU Season 23, Episode 11 “Burning With Rage Forever.”. The latest twist-filled episode of long-running series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was about more than just Olivia Benson's team tracking down a perp. During this special installment, Captain Benson’s 8-year-old son, Noah (Ryan Buggle), came out to her as bisexual. And now the young actor is reflecting on the important episode and working on it with his on-screen mother, Mariska Hargitay.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Law & Order: SVU 23×10’ Review: “Silent Night, Hateful Night”

Law & Order: SVU 23×10 “Silent Night, Hateful Night” was a hate crime that happened over Christmas. Or, um. It was about a series of hate crimes that took place on Christmas. But actually, that first sentence didn’t have any typos in it. There was just way too much going on here and way too much room for traumatizing viewers in new and awful ways.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Twitter
TVLine

When Calls the Heart Sets Season 9 Premiere Date at Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel will return to Hope Valley this spring. The cable network announced Wednesday that When Calls the Heart Season 9 will premiere Sunday, March 6 (at 8/7c) and consist of 12 episodes. In the Season 8 finale, which aired May 9, Elizabeth at last realized that she was supposed to be with saloon owner Lucas — but the following teaser signals trouble ahead for the newly formed couple: “Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships,” reads the Season 9 synopsis. “The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order: Jack McCoy Is Back in New Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Revival

Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy is back! On Thursday, NBC released a new teaser for the forthcoming Law & Order revival featuring brand new footage of the beloved district attorney, who looks ready to return to his courtroom heroics. “It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” he says in the video, which you can check out below. Waterston will enter his 17th season playing the fan-favorite character, who was first introduced in Season 5 of Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural. The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Reflects on a Stunt That Went Wrong

Back in 2008, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay’s career almost came to an end when a stunt went horribly wrong. As Olivia Benson, Hargitay has had to portray a fearless detective that often finds herself in dangerous situations. But most of the time, the Law & Order: SVU isn’t in any real trouble herself. Like most sets, the SVU set takes careful precautions to ensure its actors are safe while performing stunts. Unfortunately, for Hargitay, though, one stunt landed her in the hospital.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Is Olivia Benson Willing to Cross the Line?

Olivia Benson has some intel she can exploit on Law & Order: SVU if she needs to protect her crew. If you’ve watched Law & Order: SVU this season, you know that Mariska Hargitay’s Benson has had issues with new chief Tommy McGrath (Terry Serpico). McGrath always pushes for a quick resolution to a case and is worried too much about what the mayor thinks. The two have butted heads and Benson even offered to turn in her badge earlier this season.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Bob Saget Once Appeared on the Popular Crime Drama

Law & Order: SVU has had many memorable guest stars over the years, including “America’s Dad,” the late comedian Bob Saget. Saget starred in a season eight episode called “Choreographed.” In the show, he played a jealous husband, named Glenn Cheales. Saget’s character places a tracking chip in his wife after he suspects her of cheating. While he turns out to be correct, the episode takes a wild twist. Instead of his wife or her lover turning up dead, it is her lover’s wife. Cheales reveals himself to be the murder, and his actions put his wife in the hospital.
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Why doesn't Law & Order: SVU have a Black female detective?

The last Black female detective, Monique Jeffries, was played by Michelle Hurd, who left the NBC drama more than two decades ago, notes Princess Weekes. "Following the Black Lives Matter movement and discussions about police brutality during the pandemic, the show has tried to maintain a balance between addressing that there are issues with police brutality—while also highlighting the trouble that good cops have from a hyper-critical public eye," says Weekes. "For all that talk, however, Black women are largely absent from prominent roles in the series. Melinda Warner (Tamara Tunie), the go-to medical examiner for the squad, was, after Michelle Hurd’s Jeffries, the only Black female face in the opening credits. Her presence on the series has shrunk since season 13, with some occasional appearances." As Weekes points out, new New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tapped Keechant Sewell, a Black female, as the next NYPD commissioner. "While I do not fully believe that more diversity of cops makes for an inherently better system, as a show, Law and Order: SVU has done its best to present the illusion of at least one department that cares about victims, no matter where they come from," says Weekes. "Yet, jarringly, they have no one reflecting some of the most vulnerable populations in the city—Black and Brown women and femmes."
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy