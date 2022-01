Captain James’ outlook is looking dire on this Thursday’s Walker (The CW, 8/7c). After being shot, the leader of the Texas Rangers lands in the hospital, where his prognosis is a “roller coaster” of ups and downs, his portrayer Coby Bell tells TVLine. With James out of commission, Cordell must take on the duties of acting captain as he investigates the attack on his boss, but the leadership role doesn’t come naturally to him. On top of that, he’s stepping into the position under “very stressful” conditions, “because not only is it his boss, but it’s one of his best friends....

