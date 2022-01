I was born and raised on a family farm in the little town of Coventry, where I still reside. My interests lie within my community, my family and real estate community. I am very proud and pleased to live in the heart of such a splendid place we call The Northeast Kingdom. My Real Estate profession spans some 20 years. In 2012, I was chosen Orleans County Realtor of the Year and in 2016, I was awarded the prestigious Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an honor! I have extensive knowledge of the area, its people, our customs and lifestyle. With roots firmly planted, I will always be here for family, friends, my clients, customers and the real estate community.

