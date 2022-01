A sigh of relief filled the air in Frankfort Adena's locker room after Friday's 38-36 win against Chillicothe Huntington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 14, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Frankfort Adena took on Williamsport Westfall on January 15 at Frankfort Adena High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 19 HOURS AGO