One of the biggest joys about the new ministry we are in is that we live close to our whole family. So whenever we are sharing our vision at a church for our ministry. We get to attend church with most of our kids and all of our grandchildren. In this particular church, the kindergarten and older kids sit with their parents during worship service, then after the singing they attend a class geared toward their age group to learn more about God. We all sit on the same row and it isn’t uncommon for our youngest grandson, J.J., to find a spot between Mimi and Aunt Amy.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO