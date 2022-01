It was a largely quiet session with little headlines to work with and few key economic releases as well. The dollar is keeping a fair bit more mixed but was rather sluggish earlier on as risk trades benefited from a better performance in Asia, after the PBOC cut rates earlier in the day. But as the session progressed, the optimism has been dialed back a touch although stocks are lightly more positive still on the day.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO