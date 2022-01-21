ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

U.S. stock market trades lower Friday as investors navigate sizable intraday swings and the end of a punishing week

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJpfz_0drxW7zw00
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange. Getty Images

U.S. equity gauges were wobbling Friday afternoon, with the first half of the session marked by big intraday swings. The return of volatility likely has taking a toll on investor sentiment already rattled by a series of whipsaw sessions on Wall Street, with several once-highflying segments of the market underwater.

How are stock indexes trading?

  • The S&P 500
  • SPX,
  • -0.94%
  • was trading 31 points, or 0.7%, lower to 4,451, but had touched an intraday high at around 4,494.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average
  • DJIA,
  • -0.53%
  • was trading101 points, or 0.3%, lower to around 34,617, but hit a Friday peak at 34,896.67.
  • The Nasdaq Composite Index
  • COMP,
  • -1.35%
  • was trading 167 points, or 1.1%, lower near breaching a psychological round-number level at 14,000. However, the index established an intraday high at 14,171.72.
  • For the week, the Nasdaq Composite was headed for a 5.9% weekly drop, which would be the worst such performance since late October 2020. The S&P 500 was on track for a 4.5% decline and the Dow was poised to fall 3.6% for the holiday-shortened week.

On Thursday, stocks fell, with the Nasdaq Composite ending with a loss of 1.3%, erasing a 2.1% rise seen earlier in the day and recording the index’s largest same-day reversal since April 7, 2020.

What’s driving the markets?

Volatility is the new normal on Wall Street, with the market experiencing notable intraday prices swings to conclude a withering week for bullish investors. The S&P 500 was looking at its third straight weekly loss, which would be the worst weekly return since late October 2020, if that drops holds, according to FactSet data.

The stats are worse for the Nasdaq Composite, which was poised for its fourth straight weekly loss, with one more down session putting it on track for the longest string of declines since 2012.

After entering correction territory on Wednesday, the Nasdaq deepened that rout on Thursday. The index is down 11.85% from its record close in November, meeting the definition of a market correction.

Much discussion around the recent bout of weakness in equities has been centered on the rise in yields and the prospect for higher benchmark rates. Markets have been dogged by a bond market selloff and fears of Federal Reserve tightening to combat surging inflation, and that has particularly hit rate-sensitive technology stocks.

Both Wednesday and Thursday saw indexes log gains early in the day only to surrender them later, rattling investors.

However, a bumpy start to earnings season also has dented investor confidence, with a string of downbeat bank results, and gloom about Netflix

NFLX,

-20.89%

, after the streaming service reported far weaker than expected subscriber growth numbers.

“Thus far in January, upward earnings revisions tumbled to 58.6% from 71.8% in December and 70.7% in November, versus a peak of 82.3% in August,” analyst at Citigroup wrote in a research report by strategists Scott Chronert and Lorraine Schmitt.

“Peaking of revision momentum could be a catalyst for market weakness,” the Citi analysts wrote.

Opinion: Netflix admits that it is time to grow up, but Wall Street isn’t happy about it

And: ‘We see few catalysts.’ Netflix hit with Wall Street downgrades after disappointing subscriber forecast.

Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital, said lowered guidance from major banks has been a key factor for this earnings season. “Nevertheless, we are at the beginning of the earnings season and remain confident that overall grades will bolster the market’s fundamentals, thereby softening the blow of rising yields,” he said.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note

TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.760%

was down 8 basis point at 1.76%, but has soared this month, from 1.5% at the start of January.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies were under pressure also, with bitcoin

BTCUSD,

-7.51%

tumbling below a key support level at $40,000, dragging the sector lower. The losses come a day after Russia’s central bank proposed banning the use and mining of cryptos.

The economic calendar is light Friday, featuring only the Conference Board’s December leading economic index, which rose 0.8%, in line with forecasts and signaling steady growth even as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus nibbled at economic activity.

Which companies are in focus?

  • Peloton Interactive
  • PTON,
  • +15.73%
  • shares climbed 10% Friday after Chief Executive John Foley pushed back against media reports claiming a production halt and layoffs that triggered a 23% plunge during Thursday’s regular trading session.
  • Netflix’s stock is down 21% on Friday, while shares of rival Walt Disney & Co. DIS, with its Disney+ and Hulu services, were off 5.3% and streaming-device maker Roku ROKU down 7.2%.

How are other assets trading?

  • closed down 0.9% and ended barely in positive territory for the week, and China’s CSI 300
  • closed off 0.9% but logged a 1.1% weekly advance, and Japan’s Nikkei 225
  • each fell 0.9%, with a 2.1% fall on the week.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow trims 800-point fall to end slightly lower in volatile session

Stocks ended lower Tuesday after another volatile session as investors await the outcome of a meeting of Federal Reserve officials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a loss of around 68 points, or 0.2%, near 34,297, according to preliminary figures, after dropping more than 800 points at its session low. The blue-chip gauge on Monday erased a drop of more than 1,000 points to finish in positive territory, while the S&P 500 erased a 4% decline and the Nasdaq Composite came back from a nearly 5% intraday drop. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.2% to finish near 4,356,, while the Nasdaq declined 2.3% to close near 13,539. Fed policy makers are expected on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a March rate increase.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Visa share gains contribute to Dow's 265-point climb

Led by strong returns for shares of Microsoft and Visa, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 265 points higher (0.8%), as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Visa (V) are contributing around one third of the index's intraday rally. Microsoft's shares are up $12.18 (4.2%) while those of Visa have gained $5.06 (2.5%), combining for a roughly 114-point bump for the Dow. American Express (AXP) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#Equity Market#Intraday#Spx#The Nasdaq Composite#Dow#Factset#Nasdaq
MarketWatch

AT&T stock rises after earnings beat expectations

An earlier version of this report misstated AT&T’s postpaid net additions. It has been corrected. A leaner AT&T Inc. topped earnings expectations Wednesday as the company continued to narrow its focus on its core strengths. The company generated net income of $5.0 billion, or 69 cents a share, in...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Wall Street ends lower, oil gains as investors await Fed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Wall Street ended the day lower on Tuesday after another tumultuous day of trading while oil jumped more than 2% as geopolitical tensions and Wednesday’s Federal Reserve update occupied investor focus. All three major U.S. stock indices experienced a repeat of Monday’s bumpy trading. They...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
MarketWatch

Gold prices fall from a 2-month high as investors await Fed decision

Gold futures on Wednesday were pulling back from their highest values in two months ahead of a policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve. “The central bank will have a big role to play on whether the yellow metal breaks above here or below $1,830 support,” wrote Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a Wednesday research note.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Asian markets mixed in slow trading ahead of Fed meeting

TOKYO — Asian shares were mixed in muted trading Wednesday as many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that will indicate how aggressive it will be in fighting inflation. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225. NIK,. -0.44%. slipped 0.4% in morning trading, while South...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher ahead of Fed announcement

Stocks opened higher Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting that's expected to set the stage for rate increases later this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 236 points, or 0.7%, at 34,534, while the S&P 500 rose 1.2% to 4,409. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.1% to 13,824. The Fed isn't expected to take action Wednesday, but is seen signaling a rate increase in March. Investors will be looking for clues to the speed and scope of rate increases and other measures this year. Stocks have fallen in volatile trading this month tied in large part to expectations around the Fed.
STOCKS
WTNH

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
STOCKS
Washington Post

U.S. stocks climb as investors wait on Fed decision

Stocks got an upbeat start to trading Wednesday after two days of breathtaking volatility, as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s first meeting of 2022. The Dow Jones industrial average leaped about 275 points at the opening bell, but by midmorning was trading up 195 points, about 0.6 percent. The blue-chip index had just limped out of another day of turbulence that saw it stage a more than 1,000-point comeback and still close in the red. The S&P 500 index, battered by losses in five of the last six trading sessions, gained more than 1.3 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which has taken steep losses as investors rotated away from pricey stocks that have been pandemic favorites, rose about 2 percent.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

At least 4 SPACs have withdrawn IPO plans in the last 24 hours amid highly volatile equity markets

At least four special-purpose acquisition corporations, or SPACs, have pulled their initial public offering plans in the past 24 hours, amid highly volatile equity markets. SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, are shell companies that raise money in an IPO and then acquire a business or businesses. The vehicle became popular during the pandemic, but many have struggled in the last year. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp., which filed last June to raise $150 million in an IPO, withdrew its registration statement on Wednesday. Murphy Canyon had said it was seeking a target company in the real estate sector, "including construction,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 3.03% to $152.54 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.28% to 13,539.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. This was the stock's eighth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $344.95 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

84K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy