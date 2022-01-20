discovery+ Shock Docs Specials “Alien Abduction: Betty and Barney Hill” and “Alien Abduction: Travis Walton” Reexamine the Most Famous Reports of Close Encounters of the Fourth Kind

In the hunt to find a world beyond Earth that could harbor life, we’ve found over 4,500 exoplanets—planets that exist outside the solar system. A handful of these are thought to be potentially habitable, but that doesn’t mean they look like Earth. Many are what we might call “super-Earths,” which could be anywhere from two to 10 times more massive than our planet. But there’s a lot we don’t know about how the insides of these bigger planets work, or even whether they can support life of some kind.

