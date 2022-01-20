ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
discovery+ Shock Docs Specials “Alien Abduction: Betty and Barney Hill” and “Alien Abduction: Travis Walton” Reexamine the Most Famous Reports of Close Encounters of the Fourth Kind

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. government has confirmed the existence of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) – aka UFO – and is currently establishing a new commission to study these incidents in a more serious and open manner. While the government reports do not confirm or debunk the existence of alien life, they have reignited...

Space.com

Scorching alien planet takes seasons to an extreme

Scientists got a close look at an extreme case of seasons thanks to a retired NASA telescope. Researchers used NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope to film a year on an exoplanet called XO-3b. Conveniently, a year on this world lasts only three Earth days. Within that time, the exoplanet experiences a one-day-long summer and a two-day-long winter — and while the seasons pass fast, they're also awfully dramatic.
Daily Beast

The Most Habitable Alien Planets Might Be 'Super-Earths'

In the hunt to find a world beyond Earth that could harbor life, we’ve found over 4,500 exoplanets—planets that exist outside the solar system. A handful of these are thought to be potentially habitable, but that doesn’t mean they look like Earth. Many are what we might call “super-Earths,” which could be anywhere from two to 10 times more massive than our planet. But there’s a lot we don’t know about how the insides of these bigger planets work, or even whether they can support life of some kind.
Variety

‘Fire of Love’ Review: The Most Spectacular Volcano Footage Ever Shot Anchors an Amazing Doc About Two Volcanologists

At times, nothing is as gratifying to watch as a movie about obsession that lures you into sharing the obsession. “Fire of Love,” one of the movies that are opening the Sundance Film Festival tonight, is a documentary about an unassuming French couple, Maurice and Katia Krafft, who became the world’s most ardent volcanologists. Starting in 1966, when they met, and over the next 25 years, the two traveled to as many active volcanos as they could find, from Zaire to Colombia to Iceland to America to Japan — and when I say active, I don’t mean wisps of smoke...
IndieWire

‘Fire of Love’ Review: A Molten Love Triangle Between Married Volcanologists and Their Subject

Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love” is a documentarian’s dream. With a truly amazing trove of archival footage taken by married volcanologists Maurice and Katia Krafft, the movie is, seemingly, essentially handed to them. However, that surely didn’t make piecing together this a simple task. The filmmakers have restored and re-assembled endless reels and dozens of hours of film and video footage dating back to the late 1960s into a witty portrait, aided amply by appropriately monotone and poetic narration from filmmaker Miranda July, and a soundtrack of go-to, let’s-run-toward-our-future pop classics like Brian Eno’s electronic anthem “The Big Ship.”...
flickeringmyth.com

Resident Alien returns with season 2 trailer and poster

Syfy has released a poster and trailer for the second season of its sci-fi comedy series Resident Alien which sees Harry (Alan Tudyk) once again stranded on Earth and forced to confront the consequences of failing his people’s mission while carrying out his new quest of protecting the human race; take a look here…
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
BBC

US man found dead surrounded by deadly pythons and cobras

A US man has been found dead at his home surrounded by dozens of snakes - many of them venomous. Neighbours alerted police after going to the house in the US state of Maryland and discovering him lying on the floor, apparently unconscious. When officers arrived, they found 124 venomous...
NBC News

A Pennsylvania woman rescued a ‘scared’ animal. No one knows what it is

A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
ARTnews

In a New Portrait Series, Alex Prager Takes Her Camera to the Mountains

Last year artist Alex Prager went up the Santa Monica Mountains in a state of contemplation. History was on her side: countless artists had retreated there to nature in search of cosmic purpose or self-actualization and returned with a good story. And by then, it was almost two years into a pandemic spread partially by touch, so it couldn’t be any lonelier at the top.  Over two decades, in the course of several bodies of photography, the Los Angeles–based artist has established a signature aesthetic: meticulously constructed tableaux; rushing crowds in blown-out colors; and women whose subtle anachronisms of style suggest they’ve...
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing...
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Preview: It’s an Unhappy Family Reunion When Lani’s Biological Father Arrives in Salem — and Abby’s Persistence Puts Her in Danger

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for January 24 – 28, more trouble comes to Salem. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below. Next week, Lani tells Abe about Ray, the man who biologically fathered her. However, she has no desire to ever meet him, and as far as she’s concerned, Abe is her father. She notes Ray was controlling abusive and cruel to her mother, which is why Paulina gave Lani to her sister Tarama to raise. Paulina never wanted him to know about Lani. Daytime vet William Christian debuts as Ray next week.
The Guardian

The hounding of author Kate Clanchy has been a witch-hunt without mercy

A few years ago, when I was still getting to grips with the vagaries of Twitter, I inadvertently took part in a social media pile-on. Someone well known said something stupid and I enjoyed tweeting to that effect. But when she shared how upsetting she found the onslaught, I was forced to confront my unwitting bit-part in a collective act of bullying. There was nothing wrong with my tweet by itself, but hundreds of people shouting at you feels like abuse in a way that a single critique does not and the virtual nature of social media makes it harder to know when you are complicit in a form of mob justice.
