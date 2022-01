Former State Representative Frank Moe has died at the age of 56 after a battle with brain cancer. Moe, a Democrat, represented Beltrami, Cass, and Itasca Counties at the State Capitol from 2005 to 2008. He lived in Bemidji at the time, but later moved to Grand Marais with his wife Sherri where he became an accomplished sled dog owner and racer.

