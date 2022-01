Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to print its fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell Thursday as big tech earnings kick off the start of the 2022 trading year. When the streaming giant reported third-quarter results on Oct. 19, it posted revenue of $7.48 billion and earnings of $3.19 per share, which beat the Street consensus of $2.56 for the quarter. Netflix fell over 2% the following trading day but soared up about 10% over the seven trading days that followed.

