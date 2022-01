In 2021, Yunnan, the most southwestern province in China, proposed a strategic development goal for the province — Digital Yunnan. To realize this goal, Yunnan must follow the development path to resource digitalization, industry digitalization, digital industrialization, and digital governance and use scenario-specific applications to make breakthroughs. At the same time, Yunnan is promoting green production and lifestyles, leading in ecological protection, environmental quality, and resource utilization among all cities in China.

