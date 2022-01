Jon Bernthal says that being in American Gigolo scared him a bit. The Punisher star talked to The New York Times about the project and how it differed from some of his other work. Most audiences know him from his work on Netflix, but he's really got some range for a variety of roles. A lot of people can't shake that idea of him in all-black though. Body image can be hard on performers of all stripes. In his comments about American Gigolo, Bernthal highlighted the ways in which body ideals weighed on him during the early parts of the process. All of us can't be Chris Hemsworth or some of the big-screen Marvel heroes. That kind of physique is frankly unsustainable and something that can only be reached with the help of a team of nutritionists and trainers. However, Bernthal gave the role a shot and people seemed to really respond to his physical presence well. Check out his comments right here.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO