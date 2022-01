These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. Condé Nast announced the launch of Vogue Philipinnes on Monday. The new title will make its print and digital debut in September 2022. "We're thrilled to launch our 29th edition of Vogue in the Philippines, a country with a growing luxury fashion market and a vibrant creative scene," said Markus Grindel, the managing director of global brand licensing at Condé Nast, in a press release. Across all platforms, Vogue Philippines will aim to appeal to both a local and global audience with its coverage of everything from street style to couture. {Fashionista inbox}

