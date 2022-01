Last summer, the Colorado Latino Democratic Caucus had the opportunity to hear directly from communities about their priorities. As we identified community-led solutions we can implement together, we were struck by stories that showed the impacts of environmental injustice on Latinos across the state. We heard from families in mobile-home parks who don't have access to clean drinking water. Parents worried their children won't have job opportunities, much less safe, green ones. The threat of wildfires and climate-related disasters has worsened families' struggles with mental health and COVID-19. From Pueblo to Greeley to Glenwood Springs, Latinos understand the deep relationship between communities and the environment. And they want Colorado to do better to protect both.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO