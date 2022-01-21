ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Letter: Make broadband a priority

By Gail Castle, Washougal Published:
Columbian
 1 day ago

Our governor needs to get his priorities in order to help spend the federal money that Washington has received. His No. 1 priority, in my opinion, is placing broadband in areas where it’s needed. There was...

www.columbian.com

Rappahannock News

Letter: Entering partnership with All Points to expand broadband is ‘a no brainer’

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. The recent notice of the meeting of the Board of Supervisors for Jan. 5 caught my attention for this startling caveat:. "Zoom participation is being...
knba.org

State makes Napakiak first priority for school construction projects

Napakiak is at the top of the state’s list for a new school building. That’s as of Dec. 21, 2021, when the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development released its Capital Improvement Project Grant Priority List for Fiscal Year 2023, a list of which communities are most in need of a new school. Napakiak was fourth on that list a year ago, but Napakiak’s existing school is within 64 feet of an eroding riverbank.
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Screed against cable broadband providers paints wildly misleading picture

Roger Timmerman’s screed against cable broadband providers (“If you’re unhappy with your internet service, you’ll want Gigi Sohn on the FCC”) must come as a surprise to the hundreds of thousands of Utah families who rely on our state’s fast, world-class cable broadband networks every day — not to mention the 86% of American consumers who rated their broadband service throughout the pandemic as excellent or good.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Columbian

In Our View: Robust minimum wage is an important tool

One of the primary goals of having a minimum wage is to help facilitate a strong economy. The question, then, is how best to boost the economy while not overly burdening businesses. Washington’s minimum wage this year has increased to $14.49 an hour, the highest blanket minimum for adult employees...
Delaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: It makes no sense to end the PLCB

State Sen. Mike Regan’s campaign to put 5,000 Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) employees out of work and cost taxpayers hundred of millions of dollars is long on rhetoric and very, very light on facts (Time to End Pa. Government Control of Wine & Spirits, December 26, 2021). The...
Columbian

In Our View: Public’s interest in climate action is growing

An ongoing opinion survey shows that climate change concerns are resonating with the public. According to the latest results, 33 percent of Americans are “alarmed” by global warming, no longer able to ignore increasing wildfires, floods, hurricanes and other climate disasters. The survey, released twice a year by...
The Post and Courier

Letter: Biden's mandates make no sense

If anyone thinks that the CDC and the Biden/Harris administration has any competence or logic, consider this:. On Jan. 11, after expending who knows how many resources, the CDC issued a "do not travel" alert to tell U.S. citizens they should not travel to Canada because of widespread COVID-19 infections. On this same day, official government data reported that 1.1% of the population of Canada had active COVID infections, nearly 6% of all Americans had active COVID infections and almost 10% of the population of Washington, D.C., had active COVID infections.
WASHINGTON, DC
Columbian

Letter: Be socially responsible vs. COVID

Our COVID-19 war deepens as casualties add up, with over 850,000 dead and hundreds of thousands varyingly disabled long-haulers. When WWI and later WWII threatened America, ordinary Americans overwhelmingly sacrificed and rallied to defend our nation, but against COVID-19 a substantial number refuse to protect our country by girding their bodies with vaccinations.
Town Square LIVE News

GOP bill to change civics curriculum stalls in committee

A Republican-backed measure that would require Delaware schools to teach that communism and totalitarianism conflict with freedom and democracy was shot down by the Senate Education Committee Tuesday. Senate Bill 206, sponsored by Sen. Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford, would have required school districts and charter schools to provide instruction in comparative political ideology for students in tenth grade. The bill specifically ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
businessjournaldaily.com

Oak Hill Program Makes Broadband More Affordable

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Households that qualify for a broadband connectivity program through the Oak Hill Collaborative could save up to $30 on their monthly internet bill. The Affordable Connectivity Program is funded through the federal American Connectivity Fund and is free to apply, according to a press release. Qualified applicants are 200% or more below the federal poverty guideline and participate in a low-income program, such as SNAP, SSI, Medicaid, or have a dependent received a free and reduced lunch at school or a Pell grant.
Bangor Daily News

Letter: What it takes to make a living wage in Penobscot County

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. For American counties, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology publishes a Living Wage Calculator, updated annually. The calculator describes “living wage” as “the minimum income standard that, if met, draws a fine line between...
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letters to the Editor: Schools make strong communities

We are writing to encourage people to vote yes for the upcoming school referendum on Feb. 8. Strong schools are a key aspect of strong communities. They enhance the ability of local businesses to attract employees which strengthens the local tax base and economy. However, schools require ongoing investment to be successful.

