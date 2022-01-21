Letter: Make broadband a priority

If anyone thinks that the CDC and the Biden/Harris administration has any competence or logic, consider this:. On Jan. 11, after expending who knows how many resources, the CDC issued a "do not travel" alert to tell U.S. citizens they should not travel to Canada because of widespread COVID-19 infections. On this same day, official government data reported that 1.1% of the population of Canada had active COVID infections, nearly 6% of all Americans had active COVID infections and almost 10% of the population of Washington, D.C., had active COVID infections.

