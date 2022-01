I hadn't until stumbling across this article by The Body International -- an online publication whose mission is to share the stories of destructive cults. The story of the Whipping Cult goes back to the early 1950's and is set in Lauderdale, Minnesota. What makes the story fascinating -- amongst other things -- is that the "cult" was led by a woman -- Marie Doyle, "a stocky, Midwestern housewife." As The Body International tells it, Doyle and her husband Pat were voted out of their Baptist church over their rather extreme interpretation of certain Bible verses, including Proverbs 20:30, which says "A good thrashing purges evil; punishment goes deep within us." (The Message).

10 DAYS AGO