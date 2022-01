After a long wait, Matt Reeves' The Batman is finally scheduled to hit theaters in March. There have been many actors to don the cowl over the years, and the latest is Robert Pattinson. The story is expected to follow "Batman in his early years," which will take a bit longer than some fans were expecting. It was reported earlier today that the upcoming movie will be nearly three hours long, clocking in at 2 hours and 47 minutes (or 167 minutes) without credits. While some people find the runtime to be a bit extensive, most DC fans are hyped about their extra time with Batman. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter today to celebrate the news.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO