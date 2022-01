We take you through the best picks to bring that mid lane Kunkka down in the early game. The mid lane is one of the most important positions in Dota 2; players usually have to play in a 1v1 scenario. Needless to say, winning this lane can have a massive impact on the game because you can help your teammates. Sometimes, winning the lane is easy, but this is not the case against some heroes. One of which is Kunkka.

