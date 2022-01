When I first arrived in the Treasure Valley there were several things I fell in love with right away: the mountains, the tight-knit community, and of course, the cleanliness of the city. One of the first things I noticed while driving through downtown Boise was how well kept everything was. It didn’t stop with downtown either, everywhere I went it looked like something out of a movie. As a father of two little girls, it made me that much more excited to take the kids out to explore the Treasure Valley.

