ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

State unemployment rate hits lowest level since 2019

By Minnesota News Network
minnesota93.com
 1 day ago

The state unemployment rate ticked down to 3.1 percent in December, the lowest level since 2019. DEED Commissioner...

minnesota93.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville’s unemployment rate drops to its 3.2% pre-pandemic level

Jacksonville’s unemployment rate fell back to its pre-pandemic level in December, completing a rebound year for the Northeast Florida economy. The jobless rate for the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties fell from 3.3% in November to 3.2% in December, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Jan. 21.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KTLA

U.S. unemployment claims rise to 286,000, highest since October

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The jump in claims marked the biggest […]
ECONOMY
MassLive.com

Massachusetts unemployment rate falls to 3.9%; state has added half million jobs since April 2020 low point

The state’s unemployment rate dropped in December by 1.3 percentage points to 3.9% from a revised November unemployment rate of 5.2%. Massachusetts gained 20,100 jobs in December following November’s revised gain of 14,200 jobs, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said Friday. Massachusetts has gained 537,000...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deed
Seeking Alpha

Weekly Initial Claims For Unemployment Benefits Rise To The Highest Level Since November

Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance increased by 23,000 for the week ending January 8, coming in at 230,000. Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance increased by 23,000 for the week ending January 8, coming in at 230,000 (see first chart). The latest result is the second increase in a row and fourth in the last five weeks. Still, by historical comparison, claims remain very low.
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

Mortgage Rates Spike to Highest Level Since March 2020

Elevated inflation and the concerns over how federal officials intend to address it led to a significant surge in mortgage rates across the board, according to recent reports from Freddie Mac. According to the agency’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), the 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.45% for the week...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

South Korea’s 2021 jobless rate falls to lowest since 2017

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s annual unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in 2021, the lowest since 2017, government data showed on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was 3.8%, Statistics Korea data showed, higher than 3.1% in November. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia unemployment rate again falls to new all-time low

Another month brought another all-time low for Georgia’s unemployment rate in December, as it dipped to 2.6%. For the third month in a row, that’s the lowest level since current records began in 1976, falling from 2.8% in November and less than half the 5.3% reported in December 2021. A record number of people reported […] The post Georgia unemployment rate again falls to new all-time low appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Long-term mortgage rates continue rise; 30-year breaks 3.5%

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to rise this week. The rate on the benchmark 30-year loan breached 3.5%.Home loan rates have been running in recent weeks at levels not seen since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. They remain at historically low levels, however.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan rose to 3.56% from 3.45% last week. By contrast, it stood at 2.77% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, jumped to 2.79% from 2.62% last week.Mortgage...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank should ‘lean against’ longer-term inflation, MPC member says

A member of the Bank of England group that sets interest rates has warned that inflation is seeping through to parts of the economy that are normally more stable as she said the Bank should “lean against” long-term inflation.Catherine Mann said that as the UK goes into 2022, expectations of increases in prices and wages will likely keep inflation strong for longer.This in turn could reinforce raising prices and wages, she said.“In my view, the objective for monetary policy now should be to lean against this “strong-for-longer” scenario,” she saidIt is the first speech that Ms Mann has given since...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy