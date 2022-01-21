ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

- Leaky Faucet/George Loves A Parade

nhpbs.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 75 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H. A. Rey, the daily series expands George's world to...

nhpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
nhpbs.org

- Familial Healing

Enjoy a highly-curated slate of fresh and relevant character-driven films covering a wide range of subject matter. These short documentaries challenge audiences with bold content and showcase poignant aspects of human life. Episode Duration: 26 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 403. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all)
ENTERTAINMENT
nhpbs.org

- Reopening - The Broadway Revival

Pull the curtain back on some of Broadway's most popular shows, revealing how the New York theater industry undertook the monumental process of turning the lights back on after its longest hiatus in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access to shows including "Aladdin," "Jagged Little Pill," "Diana - The Musical," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "Waitress" and "Wicked," the film follows each production's journey as cast and crew reunite, rehearse and re-stage for their long-anticipated reopening nights.
THEATER & DANCE
nhpbs.org

all creatures great and small on masterpiece

Hopeful of a closer relationship with Helen, James invites her to the gala spring dance. Siegfried also tries his luck with romance. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) Tue, Jan 18 9:00 P.M. Wed, Jan 19 2:00 A.M. Sat, Jan 22 9:00 P.M. About All Creatures Great and...
TV SERIES
nhpbs.org

sesame street

SESAME STREET has garnered more than 100 awards, including 101 Emmys, two Peabodys, four Parents' Choice Awards and an Action for Children's Television Special Achievement Award. The series delivers academic and social education that prepares kids for grade school. Since its premiere, the show's base curriculum has been set by academic research on preschoolers. Encore episodes focus on music and art and how these tools can be used to develop the whole child - the cognitive, social, emotional and physical attributes. In addition, "Elmo's World," which looks at the world through the eyes of a three-year-old, continues as a featured segment. Themes include birthdays, pets, teeth, families, games and more.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curious George#Faucet#Parade
nhpbs.org

- The Melancholy Countess, Part 2

Circumstantial evidence points to the countess's young friend having poisoned her, but without a motive, Oskar and Max must widen the search. A breakthrough in Max's analysis of the countess's dreams opens a new line of investigation. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 202. All broadcast times...
TV & VIDEOS
nhpbs.org

ask this old house

The entire cast reflects on the 20th anniversary of ASK THIS OLD HOUSE. They'll discuss how the show was made and what they think the legacy of the television program will be moving forward. Episode Duration: 26 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 2015. All broadcast times for this episode:...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

Ian Alexander Jr’s Final Social Media Posts Suggest Promising Music Career

The tragic suicide of actress Regina King‘s only son was dominating the news cycle Saturday morning after his death was reported at the young age of just 26 years. Ian Alexander Jr. was King’s pride and joy. She was a major presence on his social media channels, which were replete with indications that his career as a music-making DJ, singer and producer was about to take off. Those social media posts eagerly looking toward the future stood in contrast to others that offered more cryptic messages.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meat Loaf had complicated relationship with I’d Do Anything For Love

I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) remains one of Meat Loaf’s most beloved songs, but the singer had a complex relationship with the track.Recorded at the Ocean Way studios in Hollywood and released in 1993 as the first single from the second Bat Out Of Hell album, the work earned the flamboyant music star a Grammy and reached number one in 28 countries.Regular collaborator Jim Steinman wrote the lyrics while English singer Lorraine Crosby delivered the last few verses, credited only as Mrs Loud in the sleeve notes.Cher, Melissa Etheridge and Bonnie Tyler had also been...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Star Alexander Molony Signs with Atlas Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Rising young British actor Alexander Molony has signed with Atlas Artists for representation in all areas. Molony stars in the titular role of Peter Pan in the David Lowery-helmed Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of a boy who wouldn’t grow up, and the three young siblings he whisks away to the enchanted island of Neverland. The film is expected to be released later this year. Molony’s other credits include the Sky TV comedy Reluctant Landlord, Macbeth for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Bodies at London’s Royal Court Theatre, as well as voicing the title role in Disney’s animated Claude. Molony continues to be repped by Sainou in the UK and attorney Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Really Starting to Worry About John Legend Leaving the Show

With the latest season of The Voice in the rearview mirror, coach John Legend is now focusing on the road ahead of him. After wrapping up the latest installment of the hit NBC singing competition series (congrats again to season 21 winner Girl Named Tom!), the R&B artist has his eyes on his next exciting project. While Voice fans are ecstatic for him, some have started to worry about what this could mean for the show’s future.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy