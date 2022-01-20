ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Treatment of Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

By San Diego Community Newspaper Group
missiontimescourier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePancreatic cancer is very often diagnosed at stage 4. A mandatory component of complex treatment of recurrent and unresectable malignant tumors of the pancreas is a distant radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Poor tolerance of the conservative therapy determines the development and implementation of innovative treatment regimens. Principles of stage...

missiontimescourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

Pancreatic Cancer Test Gets Validated for Newly Diagnosed Diabetes

The study covered in this summary was published in medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Researchers have developed and validated a new screening test to detect pancreatic cancer in people with newly diagnosed diabetes. The new test relies on detecting a very distinctive epigenetic marker...
CANCER
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Study: Some Cancer Treatments May Inhibit Immune Response To COVID Vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells. Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted. “It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist. Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination. “Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said. Read more on the study here.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify signaling mechanisms in pancreatic cancer cells that could provide treatment targets

Research led by scientists at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (JCCC) at UCLA provides new insights into molecular "crosstalk" in pancreas cancer cells, identifying vulnerabilities that could provide a target for therapeutic drugs already being studied in several cancers. This interdisciplinary research was led by a team of JCCC investigators, Dr. Caius Radu, an expert in cancer cell metabolism, and Dr. Timothy Donahue, a pancreas cancer surgeon and an expert in pancreas cancer biology.
CANCER
EverydayHealth.com

Cancer News Digest: The Latest Developments in Cancer Research and Treatment for November 2021

News breaks in the cancer arena all the time. Sometimes it’s big — like word that a breakthrough drug has increased survival for a hard-to-treat cancer. Sometimes it’s smaller. Any of it may matter to you and your family as you navigate your cancer journey. We do our best to keep you up-to-date with a monthly roundup of some of the most significant recent cancer news.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Radiation Therapy#Radiation Treatment#The Booking Health#Egfr#Immunotherapy
targetedonc.com

Sintilimab Improves Response, But Not Survival in Pancreatic Cancer

Sintilimab treatment in pancreatic cancer shows mixed efficacy results in the phase 3 CISPD3 trial. Sintilimab (Tyvyt), an anti–PD-1 monoclonal antibody, demonstrated improved objective response rate (ORR) and tolerable safety profile but did not show overall survival (OS) or progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in patients with metastatic or recurrent pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC) when combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy, according to a rapid abstract presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
CANCER
Newsbug.info

Purdue researchers develop cancer immunotherapy treatment

WEST LAFAYETTE — Researchers in Purdue University’s College of Pharmacy are further developing a potential immunotherapy treatment for cancer, one focused on the mutation of an enzyme. “While recent progress in cancer immunotherapy has led to revolutionary success in multiple cancer types, most cancer patients do not benefit...
CANCER
The Independent

Adele Roberts: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Adele Roberts has shared an update on her journey with bowel cancer, following her “shock” diagnosis in October last year.The BBC Radio 1 presenter appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain with a shaven head and revealed she is now undergoing chemotherapy after having surgery to remove a tumour.Roberts, 42, also told the show that she delayed getting her symptoms checked out because she “didn’t want to bother the GP” during the Covid-19 pandemic.She said: “I just noticed that when I was going to the toilet that things started to change and I noticed mucus at first and then I...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
HeySoCal

Report: Pancreatic cancer reaches highest-ever survival rate of 11%

American Cancer Society’s (ACS) Cancer Facts & Figures 2022 report, released Wednesday, shows that the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer has increased from 10 to 11%. The last time the survival rate for pancreatic cancer increased was in 2020 when it first reached double digits. While this increase...
CANCER
AFP

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Friends and former classmates of the Pakistan-born surgeon behind the world's first pig-to-human heart transplant say they earmarked him for greatness from his medical school days. Karachi-born Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin made headlines last week as the co-founder of the US university programme that successfully transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a gravely ill American man. While hailed as a medical breakthrough, the procedure also raised ethical questions -- particularly among some Jews and Muslims, who consider pigs to be unclean and avoid pork products. None of that worried Mohiuddin's friends and former colleagues in Pakistan, who remember him as an ace student with a passion for medicine.
HEALTH
Wyoming News

Health Highlights: Jan. 20, 2022

Ordering groceries online? Good luck finding nutrition info. Use of online home delivery services skyrocketed during the pandemic, but many websites are making it hard to find nutrition information on their products, a new study shows. Read more Vaccination plus prior infection gives best COVID protection. For those who think a prior case of COVID can shield them from the virus, new research shows that adding in vaccination still offers the best chance to escape harm. Read more Binge-watching & blood clot dangers. A new study suggests that too many hours of TV could raise your risk of life-threatening clots in the legs or lungs by 35%. Read more Americans at risk of suicide aren't getting the help they need. New data shows that about four in 10 Americans who attempt suicide don't receive mental health care, according to a new study that also found a "substantial and alarming increase" in suicide attempts. Read more
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

In cancer treatment, quality of life matters more and more

Google "chemotherapy side effects" and the results abound. Nausea, anemia, infection, fertility problems, kidney problems, mouth sores. The list goes on and on. The seemingly inevitable downside of treating one's cancer always seems to be a reduction in their quality of life. But a new Northwestern Medicine study found that a new combination immune therapy treatment not only extended cancer patients' lives better than other treatments, it also was less toxic to their overall health than other drugs on the market, providing an added quality-of-life benefit.
CANCER
WHEC TV-10

COVID treatment for cancer patients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Cancer patients who are severely immuno-compromised got a cutting-edge treatment today at Rochester General Hospital to protect them from COVID. Some patients undergoing chemotherapy who get the COVID vaccine may not naturally produce enough COVID antibodies to keep them from getting dangerously sick with COVID.
ROCHESTER, NY
tufts.edu

Light-based cancer treatments

A team of researchers from the biomedical engineering lab of Tufts University Assistant Professor Srivalleesha Mallidi and from NanoHybrids Inc. utilized photoacoustic nanodroplets to deliver oxygen to hypoxic regions of tumors to enhance light-based cancer therapies. They detailed their work in a paper published in a recent edition of the journal Photoacoustics.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy