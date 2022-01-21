ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fintech And Payment Methods - What Does The Future Hold?

finextra.com
 1 day ago

Even though most businesses are still dealing with the effects of Covid-19, the payments and fintech industry is critical to the overall recovery. You may use these rising trends to make informed judgments about where to go for your own business in the future year. Furthermore, as time passes...

www.finextra.com

Fast Company

The future of fintech: Driving financial inclusivity

Living paycheck to paycheck is one of the biggest sources of economic stress for Americans today—and these anxieties weigh on mental and physical health too. Two-thirds of the U.S. population struggles with one or more aspects of their finances, including spending, saving, borrowing, and planning. These individuals have massive unmet needs because traditional banking just doesn’t work for them. Fintech innovations, such as a new offering to be introduced at this event by H&R Block, are changing the landscape and creating financial inclusivity for those who need it most.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Moneycorp extends payments coverage to 'hard to reach' destinations

Moneycorp Americas, a leading provider of global payments and FX risk management solutions, has expanded its in-country payment capabilities by offering access to alternative payment rails in APAC, LatAm, and Africa. This fortified infrastructure will extend into hard-to-reach jurisdictions where the full value of payments can be received within an...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Processing#Foreign Currency#Contactless Payments#American#Pos
finextra.com

Cross-border payments startup Routefusion raises $10.5m for international expansion

Routefusion, an Austin-based startup that helps tech companies embed cross-border payments in their applications, has raised $10.5 million in a seed prime funding round co-led by Canvas Ventures and Silverton Partners. Haymaker Ventures, Initialized Capital, Jeeves co-founder Sherwin Gandi and Novel Bank co-founder Aldrin Clement joined the round. Routefusion's API...
AUSTIN, TX
finextra.com

ABN Amro to roll out fast payment services for gig economy freelancers

Imagine receiving your pay within one minute of the customer approving your invoice. From April, ABN AMRO’s Payday will make this possible for all flexi-workers registered with partner freelance platform YoungOnes. The gig economy continues to grow significantly, despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. People are looking for...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Sezzle extends long-term financing options

Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Sezzle, the leading mission-driven Buy Now, Pay Later solution, is pleased to share the expansion of its long term financing product, through its partnerships with Genesis Credit and Oportun. In addition to Ally Lending and Bread/ADS, Sezzle will utilize Genesis’ and Oportun’s...
RETAIL
finextra.com

Temenos adds buy now, pay later service to core banking suite

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced the launch of its Buy-Now-Pay-Later banking service. This offering will open up new revenue opportunities for banks and fintechs, help them reach new markets and cement their relationships with both consumers and merchants through alternative credit products. Temenos BNPL, combined with...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

FS-Isac launches programme to strengthen financial sector supply chain

FS-ISAC, the only global cyber intelligence sharing community solely focused on financial services, announced today the launch of its Critical Providers Program designed to strengthen the security of the financial sector’s supply chain. As critical service providers increasingly host, connect, and protect a substantial percentage of financial institutions’ infrastructure,...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

First Internet Bank allies with fintech/bank matchmaker Synctera

Today, First Internet Bank announced a formal agreement with Synctera, a leading consultant, technology platform and matchmaker for bank/fintech partnerships. The partnership provides First Internet Bank with new resources to expand its Banking as a Service offerings and build upon its rich history of innovation in the delivery of digital financial services and products.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Banking Must Adapt to Experience Economy that Drives Crypto-Madness

Pandemics hastened the transition to a purely digital economy. Cashless transactions, decentralized crypto coins, e-wallets, digital banks, and e-commerce are all the rage. It looks like digital provides the main explanation to the nature of the changes around us, but in reality it hides key essence. Let's take cryptocurrency for example. Few people understand the differences and purpose of crypto coins. Dodge coin was minted for the sake of a "Doge" internet meme joke. Nevertheless, they have liquidity and are in great demand from investors, but the market cap for this joke reached $ 31 billion at the end of 2021.
MARKETS
finextra.com

Oracle embeds cash flow management in NetSuite

To help businesses make more strategic cash decisions and improve forecasting, Oracle NetSuite today announced Oracle NetSuite Cash 360. Embedded within NetSuite, Cash 360 enables customers to effectively manage cash flow by providing a real-time view of their cash position and the ability to generate fast and accurate near-term forecasts. Cash 360 also simplifies cash management by providing a configurable dashboard that can include links to key cash management activities - displaying reminders of tasks that need to be taken care of, current cash balance, accounts payable and accounts receivable balances, cash flow trends, and a rolling six-month cash flow forecast.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

BBVA creates global software development unit

BBVA has created a global software development division that brings together more than 16,000 developers across the bank in an effort to speed up and better coordinate the delivery of digital services and products. Headed by Francisco Leyva, the new unit will execute and coordinate the bank’s core technological transformation...
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

The Future of Virtual Payment Cards

The concept of virtual payment cards (VPCs) has been around since the dawn of ecommerce, with items like gift cards and coupons making it possible to shop without the need for cash or a credit card on hand. A virtual payment card is simply an electronic version of this concept, bringing convenience to consumers and new business opportunities to merchants.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts.com

FinTech Risk Management Playbook: Combating B2B Payments Fraud

Managing Remote FinTech Risk: In Digital Payments We Trust, But Verify Continuously. As more FinTechs are keeping their employees home and their payment operations remote, fraudsters have a better opportunity to launch attacks and exploit loopholes. In The FinTech Risk Management Playbook, an nsKnox collaboration, PYMNTS examines how businesses can leverage continuous verification and payments digitization to operate both remotely and securely.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Aussie FinTech Startup Airwallex Rolls Out Payments Services in Singapore

FinTech platform Airwallex is officially introducing payment services in Singapore after being granted a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and piloting a successful beta launch in November 2020. Acquiring the license boosted the company’s operations in Southeast Asia. Airwallex intends to help businesses in...
WORLD
Forbes

What Does 2022 Hold For Fintech Stocks?

Our theme of Fintech Stocks - which includes digital payments and lending players, card networks, and insurance technology players - had a tough 2021, declining by about 11% through the year, compared to the S&P 500 which rallied almost 27%. Now the companies in our theme actually saw pretty solid demand growth through 2021, driven by rising e-commerce spending, an accelerated shift from cash toward digital payments, and growing interest in cryptocurrencies and digital wallets. For perspective, the average revenue growth for the companies in our theme stood at about 32% for the last twelve months, with operating margins also trending slightly higher. However, investors turned a bit cautious on high-growth, highly valued stocks amid the prospect of multiple interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2022, and this likely weighed down fintech names considering that they trade at above-market multiples. Within our theme, Mastercard was the strongest performer, with its stock rising by about 4.5% over the last 12 months. On the other side, Square has been the worst performer, with its stock declining by almost 36% over the last 12 months.
STOCKS
honknews.com

The Future of Fintech in 2022

Financial institutions are looking for new ways to generate revenue, while also providing more personalized customer service. Financial technology or Fintech is a great solution that can help them do both. Fintech companies are making it easier for people to monitor their investments, save money by analyzing their spending habits,...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

MoneyGram Teams With Japanese FinTech Smiles on Cross Border Payments

MoneyGram, which works with digital peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, announced Tuesday (Jan. 11) that it will partner with Digital Wallet Corporation on wider-spread payments. Now, Japanese customers will be able to make use of the Smiles mobile app, owned by Digital Wallet Corporation, which allows sending of money to over 200 countries and territories.
TECHNOLOGY

