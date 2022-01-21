Fintech And Payment Methods - What Does The Future Hold?

Our theme of Fintech Stocks - which includes digital payments and lending players, card networks, and insurance technology players - had a tough 2021, declining by about 11% through the year, compared to the S&P 500 which rallied almost 27%. Now the companies in our theme actually saw pretty solid demand growth through 2021, driven by rising e-commerce spending, an accelerated shift from cash toward digital payments, and growing interest in cryptocurrencies and digital wallets. For perspective, the average revenue growth for the companies in our theme stood at about 32% for the last twelve months, with operating margins also trending slightly higher. However, investors turned a bit cautious on high-growth, highly valued stocks amid the prospect of multiple interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2022, and this likely weighed down fintech names considering that they trade at above-market multiples. Within our theme, Mastercard was the strongest performer, with its stock rising by about 4.5% over the last 12 months. On the other side, Square has been the worst performer, with its stock declining by almost 36% over the last 12 months.

