Easy Ways to Get Started With Procreate in the Art Room

By Andrea Wlodarczyk
theartofeducation.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few years, an EdTech movement has swept through districts and schools. You may be wondering how you can incorporate the technology you have available into the art room. In your research, you may have heard of the platform called Procreate but may not be sure where to begin....

theartofeducation.edu

theartofeducation.edu

5 Ways to Foster Creative Leadership in the Art Room

Being an art teacher is one of the best jobs ever. Your days are full of sharing your passion for art, and you get to make cool stuff with your students. So much of what you do every day promotes creative leadership in the art room. In addition, you skillfully guide your students toward a common goal throughout the entire teaching and learning process.
VISUAL ART
theartofeducation.edu

3 Refreshing Ways to Bring Photography Into Any Art Class

Unless you are a photography teacher, it might seem daunting or even impossible to bring photography to your students. Your first thoughts might be, “My students don’t have cameras,” or “I don’t have enough cameras,” or “I don’t know how to use a camera.” These challenging thoughts may lead you to scrap the idea before it even takes shape. The good news is that there are ways to bring photography into your classroom that don’t necessarily require cameras at all. If you find yourself in that third camp where you aren’t sure how to use a camera, make sure to check out our Studio: Photography class.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procreate#Digital Art#Art Teachers#Common Sense#Edtech#Teachers Pay Teachers#Apple
theartofeducation.edu

Exploring Ideas in Fiber Arts (Ep. 300)

In this episode, Tim is joined by artist and educator Alanna Wilcox to talk about yarn-making, dyeing, and all things fiber arts. Alanna will be presenting at the upcoming NOW Conference on February 5th, sharing how to bring more fibers ideas into your curriculum. Listen today as she previews that talk, as well as shares ideas for beginners and advanced artists, working within a budget, and the joys of tactile experiences. Full Episode Transcript Below.
ROCHESTER, NY
