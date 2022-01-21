Easy Ways to Get Started With Procreate in the Art Room

Unless you are a photography teacher, it might seem daunting or even impossible to bring photography to your students. Your first thoughts might be, “My students don’t have cameras,” or “I don’t have enough cameras,” or “I don’t know how to use a camera.” These challenging thoughts may lead you to scrap the idea before it even takes shape. The good news is that there are ways to bring photography into your classroom that don’t necessarily require cameras at all. If you find yourself in that third camp where you aren’t sure how to use a camera, make sure to check out our Studio: Photography class.

