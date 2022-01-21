Easy Ways to Get Started With Procreate in the Art Room

Manufacturers: Hindware, Jaquar, Mitsubishi Electric, Architectonica, Norisys, Philips, Sun Company, Ultratech, cera. Text description provided by the architects. Boathouse is born out of a desire to provide sustainable solutions to everyday activities for everyone. Placed in a green, serene zone on the outskirts of the city, it was imperative that the design reacted to its surroundings. The first move, therefore, was not to disturb the natural slope on the site. A basement floor created at -1200 level nullified the need to do any filling at all. The basement was planned to be less than the upper floors to have more garden space. A conscious decision was taken to leave the ground as is, with no paving except for pathways having continuous movement.
