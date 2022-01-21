ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Christmas Story’ Will Get a Sequel Starring Peter Billingsley

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
It takes a very special movie to have such a devoted audience that a television channel can run it on a loop for 24 hours straight every single year. But such is the devotion of fans of A Christmas Story, which was a moderate hit at best when it first opened...

