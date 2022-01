The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man is our favorite Marvel hero, but that doesn’t mean he’s perfect. In fact, he screws up. A lot. For proof, look no further than Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Tom Holland’s Peter Parker nearly destroys the multiverse multiple times through his poor decisions. He nearly does it once when he tries to make the world forget his secret identity, and then it happens again when he refuses to send a bunch of bad guys back to their deaths in their original universes. So does that mean Spider-Man was ... wrong?

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO