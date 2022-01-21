Support and Community

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Mentor Network is a community of supporters with deep experience within the startup and...

roux.northeastern.edu

The Associated Press

COO of MoonXBT: How a Global Community-Supported Exchange Fosters Crypto Adoption

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- As a young exchange founded in May, 2021, MoonXBT is thriving in the global marketplace with its social trading and copy trading new features. George Lee, COO of MoonXBT, says the vision behind the exchange aligns with his own which is not only to provide a better platform for global traders but also to fuel and optimise the adoption of crypto across the globe.
MARKETS
Times Leader

Luzerne Foundation announces ‘community champion’ series

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For the last five years, I had the honor of serving as Luzerne County Manager. During my time there we experienced many unprecedented challenges including the first ice jam flood in 80 years, a fire bombing of a County office, a devastating cyber attack and of course, a tornado hitting the Mundy Street area. It definitely was quite the ride, but the most sobering challenge was, and still is, the COVID pandemic. Fast forward nearly two years since we held the first news conference on this virus and many things have changed, but unfortunately the pandemic remains a constant in our lives.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
#Volunteers#Ecosystem#Entrepreneurs#The Roux Institute
NewsBreak
Economy
Deadline

Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks. Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020. The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for...
BUSINESS
Essence

Students At An Ivy League Business School Thought $100,000 Was The Average American Salary. The Internet Was Not Having It.

A professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania asked students about the average American income. Their responses sparked a heated discussion about income inequality. The business school at the University of Pennsylvania has become so renowned, the name “Wharton” is now immediately associated with prestige (and why...
COLLEGES
northeastern.edu

Founder Residency

The Founder Residency is designed to support first-time founders and founders from underrepresented groups with high-growth ideas that have the potential to fundamentally alter the way we live and work. An unparalleled quality of life. Recently, there’s been a shift of entrepreneurs and tech talent away from traditional hubs like...
BOSTON, MA
northeastern.edu

The Roux Institute Techstars Accelerator

The Roux Institute’s partnership with the world-renowned Techstars Accelerator works with startups focused on building products and solutions in areas that will revolutionize how we live and work, including AI, life sciences and health, and data and analytics. The Portland based accelerator is only the second Techstars program in...
BOSTON, MA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Airbnb to open tech hub at The Interlock in West Midtown

Airbnb has announced that its new technical hub will be located at The Interlock development in West Midtown. The short-term and vacation home rental giant announced last February that it would open an East Coast hub in Atlanta to serve as the home for one of its product development teams and regional base for new technical […] The post Airbnb to open tech hub at The Interlock in West Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
northeastern.edu

WISE National Conference 2022

Are you ready to connect STEM, empowerment and professional development with delegates and renowned academic and entrepreneurial speakers from all across the world? Join us at WISE’s 10th National Conference | Above & Beyond this upcoming January 22 to 23rd 2022. Join us for an opportunity to hear from speakers from a diverse range of STEM fields, challenge yourself in case competitions, and develop your skills in workshops ranging from areas such as Engineering to Psychology to Tech.
PSYCHOLOGY

