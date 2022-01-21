Support and Community

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For the last five years, I had the honor of serving as Luzerne County Manager. During my time there we experienced many unprecedented challenges including the first ice jam flood in 80 years, a fire bombing of a County office, a devastating cyber attack and of course, a tornado hitting the Mundy Street area. It definitely was quite the ride, but the most sobering challenge was, and still is, the COVID pandemic. Fast forward nearly two years since we held the first news conference on this virus and many things have changed, but unfortunately the pandemic remains a constant in our lives.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO