Huge Undisputed ROH World Title Match Announced For ROH Supercard Of Honor

 1 day ago

ROH recently issued a press release, where it was announced that Jonathan Gresham will battle Bandido in one of the main events of the promotion's Supercard Of Honor PPV to determine who will walk out as the Undisputed ROH World Champion. Bandido still holds the latest version of the...

