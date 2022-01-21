Opinion: Why we need Freedom to Vote/John R. Lewis Act

Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr. helped pass the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act of 2021 today to protect voting rights and improve voting access for all Americans. The bill (H.R. 5746) would establish a national standard for voting, end partisan gerrymandering of Congressional districts, make Election Day a national holiday, and protect popular voting practices, such as same-day voter registration and early voting options. It includes the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which requires states with a history of federal voting law violations to get permission from the federal government before they can change their local voting laws. Specifically, it would stop states from passing laws to target and limit the voting rights of American minorities, such as African Americans. It passed the U.S. House of Representatives last August.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO