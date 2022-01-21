ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Opinion: Why we need Freedom to Vote/John R. Lewis Act

By Submitted by Cynthia Ritzler
theintelligencer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy all the pressure to pass the Freedom to Vote/John R. Lewis Act?. The 15th Amendment to the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 already removed barriers to Black disenfranchisement in the South: banning poll taxes, literacy tests, and other measures that effectively prevented African Americans from voting. It...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Monroe News

America’s only way forward is to pass the Freedom to Vote Act

In 2021, America witnessed 52 restrictive voting laws passed in various states, limiting the options for voting and weakening the ability for local election officials to actually carry out their own elections. Many of the laws were passed under the guise of “making sure the elections were legal,” however it soon became very clear the true reason for the immediate actions.
MONROE, MI
Cape Cod Times

Letter to the Editor: Pass the Freedom to Vote Act

The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure every vote is counted, and elect people who will deliver for us. Our senators need to deliver the Freedom to Vote Act to the American people, and to do that, they need to fix the Jim Crow filibuster, which is blocking progress of this overwhelming popular and urgently needed legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Syracuse.com

Congress must pass Freedom to Vote Act to ensure fair elections (Your Letters)

Sen. Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden have called on Congress to vote on the Freedom to Vote Act next week. It is vital that Congress pass this bill, mainly for reasons that have received little publicity. Georgia has passed and at least 14 other states have proposed bills to allow partisan elected officials to overturn electoral results. Such bills threaten to end fair elections and the peaceful transition of power that we have long enjoyed in the United States.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pioneer Press

Amy Wudel: The Freedom to Vote Act aligns with conservative values

I am a constitutional conservative, born in the heartland of the West and raised in the plains of Texas. While the conservative label can mean many things, at its core it means preserving liberty, equality and the Constitution. Without free and fair elections, no country can claim it values liberty or equality.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
ktvo.com

Iowa voters discuss Freedom to Vote Act

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Freedom to Vote Act was introduced by Senate Democrats in September of 2021 after the For The People Act failed to achieve bipartisan support in the Senate. The purpose of the now revised act is to expand voter registration by addressing topics such as voter...
IOWA STATE
NJ.com

The decision to bear a child is one a woman must make. Pass the Reproductive Freedom Act. | Opinion

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a proud Rutgers Law School graduate, taught at her alma mater for nine years before continuing an illustrious career that culminated in her elevation to the position of associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. While teaching, she also served as director of the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, where she argued six landmark cases before the high court.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Voting Rights#Election#Greenwich#African Americans#The U S Supreme Court#Vra
The Independent

Stacey Abrams: Voting rights legislation can be passed

Stacey Abrams used a Wednesday campaign stop in Atlanta to applaud the push for voting rights in Congress and express support for President Joe Biden Abrams was noticeably absent from Biden's visit last week to Atlanta, where he called for an end to the filibuster to pass voting legislation. An aide blamed a scheduling conflict, and in a statement released after Biden spoke, Abrams said she welcomed his commitment to changing the filibuster for voting bills.On Wednesday, Abrams said she was a “proud Democrat, and President Joe Biden is my president.” She took questions from the media at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
TheAtlantaVoice

Democrats fail to change filibuster, Republicans block voting rights bill

During the 2020 Democratic Presidential primary, then-candidate Joe Biden was made fun of by his chief opponent, Senator Bernie Sanders, for believing he could persuade the Republican Party to negotiate with him in order to advance his agenda. Wednesday night, the Republican Party, coupled with Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, destroyed hopes of […] The post Democrats fail to change filibuster, Republicans block voting rights bill appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FraminghamSOURCE

Congresswoman Clark Votes For Freedom To Vote Act

WASHINGTON DC – Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark (MA-5) voted today, January 13, to pass the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act. This critical voting rights legislation combines key elements of the House-passed John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Senate’s Freedom to Vote Act. “The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
insidernj.com

Payne, Jr. Helps Pass the Freedom to Vote: John Lewis Act to Protect Voting Rights for all Americans

Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr. helped pass the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act of 2021 today to protect voting rights and improve voting access for all Americans. The bill (H.R. 5746) would establish a national standard for voting, end partisan gerrymandering of Congressional districts, make Election Day a national holiday, and protect popular voting practices, such as same-day voter registration and early voting options. It includes the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which requires states with a history of federal voting law violations to get permission from the federal government before they can change their local voting laws. Specifically, it would stop states from passing laws to target and limit the voting rights of American minorities, such as African Americans. It passed the U.S. House of Representatives last August.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Sen. Manchin’s Freedom to Vote Act would help stop gerrymandering, our research finds

This past year, Americans have been paying an unusual amount of attention to redistricting, as states adjust congressional district boundaries to accord with the 2020 Census. The political stakes are high, given a host of factors: a narrow Democratic majority in both houses of Congress; state legislatures that are overwhelmingly controlled by one party; an increased minority population; and federal courts that have declined to limit partisan districting. As a result, many state legislatures are drawing districts that would make it easier for the dominant party to win seats. With fewer competitive districts, incumbents worry more about losing primaries than general elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

‘People Need to Know She Sucks’: Kyrsten Sinema’s Volunteers, Ex-Staff Are Fed Up

When Maria-Elena Dunn first met Kyrsten Sinema, she said she was elated. Dunn, a leader in the local chapter of the Indivisible progressive activist group in Prescott, Arizona, was introduced to Sinema at a campaign event and was blown away by the Senate candidate’s poise and her impressive life story. Her group hosted Sinema multiple times for events. Dunn volunteered, by her estimation, for more than 100 hours to elect Sinema and other Democrats that election cycle.
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy