Lio Rush will soon hit the free-agent market, as he revealed on social media that his AEW contract will expire on February 14th and that he will not be re-signing with the company. This is a rather surprising development, as not too far back Rush was talking about continuing to work with Tony Khan after everything that followed Big Swole's comments about AEW and diversity. Now Rush is heading to the free-agent market, and it's difficult to imagine him not popping up pretty soon after, as he's already worked with MLW and New Japan before becoming part of AEW.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO