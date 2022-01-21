ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgil Abloh's legacy at Louis Vuitton will live on forever

Cover picture for the articleThe late designer’s last show for Louis Vuitton demonstrated how he turned the fashion house into a home for his community. Louis Vuitton is a French fashion house, but under Virgil Abloh’s four-year tenure as its creative director of menswear, it also became a home to his community of like-minded artists....

Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
TheConversationAU

André Leon Talley dreamed of a life 'in the pages of Vogue, where bad things never happened'

Every time we see a “fashion moment”, we use the words of André Leon Talley, from his description of Galliano’s 1994 Japonisme show. Talley, who died yesterday age 73, was a flamboyant, over-the-top figure from the fashion industry, inclined to snobbery and rather overbearing. He had a longstanding love of French culture and the cross-fertilisation of fashion, art, poetry and life. Most prominently, he worked at Condé Nast for four decades, where, as creative director and editor-at-large of Vogue, he shaped the way we understand and talk about fashion. Born in Washington in 1948, Talley was raised by his modest grandmother in segregated...
Complex

Every Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration So Far

Virgil Abloh shook the sneaker world last year when he previewed a series of Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s at the French luxury fashion house’s Spring 2022 men’s runway show. As first reported by WWD, the late designer made 47 different iterations of the classic Nike silhouette, with the first batch of 200 pairs to be auctioned off via a charity sale on Sotheby’s starting on Jan 26.
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Stands Tall in Metallic-Tipped Boots and Hybrid Dress at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 Menswear Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell took to the streets of Paris to make a statement at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 menswear show. Held during the menswear shows at Paris Fashion Week, the brand showcased its final men’s collection designed by the late Virgil Abloh. The legendary supermodel posed for paparazzi in a button-up hybrid shirtdress. The flowing piece featured long sleeves and a zip-up collar, as well as a beige sleeve and torso section with a large Vuitton logo that mimicked a bomber jacket. The dramatic dress was paired with coordinating beige and white trousers, which featured an athleisure-like drawstring waistband and balloon-leg silhouette...
Louis Vuitton
Luka Sabbat
Virgil Abloh
thesource.com

Tyler, the Creator, DJ Khaled, and Jadakiss, Unveils Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Collections

The Fashion House Louis Vuitton and celebs alike paid homage to Virgil Abloh with a presentation of his final collection. Abloh who became fashion’s highest-profile Black Designer and the creative mind behind Luis Vuitton’s menswear collections died in November following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. He mastered the art of marrying streetwear and high-end fashion, mixing sneakers and camouflage with suits and gowns clearly influenced by hip-hop culture. In attendance of the Fall show at Paris, Fashion Week was Tyler, the Creator who composed the soundtrack for the show, Venus William, and Naomi Cambell who sat front frow with the late designer’s wife.
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About Men’s Fashion Month Fall 2022: Isabel Marant, Junn.J, OAMC & More Debut Collections in Paris

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day. Isabel Marant Channels Kurt Cobain in Fall Collection PARIS: Crafted from unexpected blends of prints, colors and fabrics, the Isabel Marant’s fall 2022 men’s collection is nonchalant. As a nod...
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton FW22 Brought Virgil Abloh's Dreams to Life in an Archive-Honoring Tribute Show

Crowned Virgil Abloh as its Creative Director — taking over from Kim Jones — in March 2018, debuting his first collection for the luxury fashion house in Spring/Summer 2019. Season after season, Abloh shocked the fashion world with his reworking and reinterpretation of Louis Vuitton’s legacy, his ability to take the storied label into an inimitable high-end streetwear-meets-luxury realm of its own, and for how he continued to introduce collaborations — notably NIGO and the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 partnership. Now, almost two months after Abloh’s death, Louis Vuitton has unveiled the visionary’s final men’s collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
wjtn.com

High fashion, low tops: The late Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 sneakers hitting Sotheby's for charity

Legendary Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh passed away in November at 41 years old after a private battle with cancer, but his legacy lives on in a new charity auction. Bound to get sneakerheads everywhere green with envy, Louis Vuitton and Nike announced they're teaming up with Sotheby's for a limited-edition sale of the designer's take on Nike's iconic "Air Force 1" kicks.
Highsnobiety

Virgil Abloh's Sha'Carri Richardson Documentary Debut

Before Virgil Abloh passed, he founded a film studio called ARCHITECTURE FILMS with two friends. Now, his documentary is premiering at Sundance this week. "Over a year ago, Virgil, Chloe, and I promised each other we'd start making film," wrote Mahfuz Sultan on Instagram, adding, "We miss dreaming with you V, we are so infinitely infinitely infinitely grateful to you."
thecut.com

Virgil Abloh’s Last Show

On Thursday morning, Louis Vuitton presented its fall/winter 2022 menswear collection — the last by Virgil Abloh, who died almost two months ago at the age of 41 after a private battle with a rare form of heart cancer. “When it’s all over and our time is no longer,...
StyleCaster

Everything You Need To Know About Consigning Luxury Goods In 2022

I’m a big believer in donating clothes and items I no longer need, but I’m also not opposed to consigning my pricier pieces. Fashion consignment has gotten a total makeover in the last few years, as shopping sustainably and buying secondhand have become high priority for millennial and Gen Z shoppers alike. Suddenly, browsing sites like The Real Real, Fashionphile and Rebag feels as glamorous as walking into the Chanel store in Soho. But in addition to buying via consignment, selling your own pieces is a great way to make some money—and it all starts with knowing which designer brands...
GQMagazine

Virgil Abloh’s World Is Still Spinning

Virgil Abloh’s influence was hardly limited to his output. But his output? It was basically unparalleled. And since the designer’s death in late November, the myriad projects he was involved in are still, in waves, coming to fruition. The final Louis Vuitton collection Abloh oversaw as creative director showed yesterday at Paris Fashion Week. The collection, titled Louis Dreamhouse, animated the proverbial House That Virgil Built: the show centered around a literal house set piece, plopped on a Paris runway like Dorothy’s Kansas farmhouse in Oz. (Abloh’s earliest Vuitton collections paid homage to The Wizard of Oz and The Wiz.) An original orchestral score by Tyler, The Creator soundtracked the show, yet another testament to the foundation he laid in fashion, music, and a broader creative community.
AFP

Tears for Virgil Abloh at posthumous Paris show

There were tears on the catwalk on Thursday as the final Louis Vuitton show by US designer Virgil Abloh, whose death shocked the industry last year, drew rapturous applause at Paris Fashion Week. The multi-talented DJ, architect and designer died in November at the age of 41 following a private battle with cancer. A close associate of Kanye West, Abloh was the first black American to be named creative director of a top French fashion house and brought streetwear and a less elitist approach to the world of luxury. His final menswear show was built around an elaborate "Dreamhouse" concept with elaborately dressed angels and breakdancing models.
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Is Front Row-Ready in Sheer Sparkling Top, Oversized Trousers and Pointy Pumps at Dior Men’s Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell made a sleek statement on the front row in Paris. The supermodel was spotted while arriving at the Dior Men’s fall 2022 show by Kim Jones. For the ensemble, Campbell donned a monochrome black outfit from Dior that featured a coat with purple accents on the sleeve over a sheer top. She paired them with black oversized trousers. She accessorized with a glittery Dior Saddle Bag and a pair of Dior aviators. When it came down to the shoes, Campbell slipped her feet into a pair of pointed-toe black pumps that helped to tie the look together nicely while also...
Esquire

Louis Vuitton’s New Smart Watch Elevates Functionality to Fun

Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. Smart watches have carved a fairly consistent niche for themselves in the seven years since Apple launched its groundbreaking timepiece in 2015 and TagHeuer launched the Swiss watch industry’s first rapid response just seven months later. But while Apple sales are of course huge, they haven’t eclipsed luxury mechanical watches as yet. And Smart watches from certain high-end Swiss brands have crept up alongside them as a viable alternative.
