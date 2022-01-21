Virgil Abloh's legacy at Louis Vuitton will live on forever

Virgil Abloh’s influence was hardly limited to his output. But his output? It was basically unparalleled. And since the designer’s death in late November, the myriad projects he was involved in are still, in waves, coming to fruition. The final Louis Vuitton collection Abloh oversaw as creative director showed yesterday at Paris Fashion Week. The collection, titled Louis Dreamhouse, animated the proverbial House That Virgil Built: the show centered around a literal house set piece, plopped on a Paris runway like Dorothy’s Kansas farmhouse in Oz. (Abloh’s earliest Vuitton collections paid homage to The Wizard of Oz and The Wiz.) An original orchestral score by Tyler, The Creator soundtracked the show, yet another testament to the foundation he laid in fashion, music, and a broader creative community.

