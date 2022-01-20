Extracellular vesicles from adipose-derived stem cells promote microglia M2 polarization and neurological recovery in a mouse model of transient middle cerebral artery occlusion

Pyrophosphate-containing calcium phosphate implants promote osteoinduction and bone regeneration. The role of pyrophosphate for inflammatory cell-mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) cross-talk during osteogenesis is not known. In the present work, the effects of lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and pyrophosphate (PPi) on primary human monocytes and on osteogenic gene expression in human adipose-derived MSCs were evaluated in vitro, using conditioned media transfer as well as direct effect systems. Direct exposure to pyrophosphate increased nonadherent monocyte survival (by 120% without LPS and 235% with LPS) and MSC viability (LDH) (by 16–19% with and without LPS). Conditioned media from LPS-primed monocytes significantly upregulated osteogenic genes (ALP and RUNX2) and downregulated adipogenic (PPAR-γ) and chondrogenic (SOX9) genes in recipient MSCs. Moreover, the inclusion of PPi (250 μM) resulted in a 1.2- to 2-fold significant downregulation of SOX9 in the recipient MSCs, irrespective of LPS stimulation or culture media type. These results indicate that conditioned media from LPS-stimulated inflammatory monocytes potentiates the early MSCs commitment towards the osteogenic lineage and that direct pyrophosphate exposure to MSCs can promote their viability and reduce their chondrogenic gene expression. These results are the first to show that pyrophosphate can act as a survival factor for both human MSCs and primary monocytes and can influence the early MSC gene expression.

