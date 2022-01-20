ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Extracellular vesicles from adipose-derived stem cells promote microglia M2 polarization and neurological recovery in a mouse model of transient middle cerebral artery occlusion

By Stem Cell Research & Therapy
Newswise
 4 days ago

Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) and their extracellular vesicles (EVs) have therapeutic potential in ischemic brain injury, but the underlying mechanism is poorly understood. The current study aimed to explore the contribution of miRNAs in ADSC-EVs to the treatment of cerebral ischemia. Methods. After the intravenous injection of ADSC-EVs,...

Newswise

Nuclei of Muscle Cells Derived from Satellite Cells May Hold Epigenetic ‘Memory’

Article title: Epigenetic evidence for distinct contributions of resident and acquired myonuclei during long-term exercise adaptation using timed in vivo myonuclear labeling. Authors: Kevin A. Murach, Cory M. Dungan, Ferdinand von Walden, Yuan Wen. From the authors: “By comparing myonucleus-specific methylation profiling to previously published single-nucleus transcriptional analysis in the...
SATELLITES
Newswise

Distinct properties of adipose stem cell subpopulations determine fat depot-specific characteristics

In mammals, white adipose tissues are largely divided into visceral epididymal adipose tissue (EAT) and subcutaneous inguinal adipose tissue (IAT) with distinct metabolic properties. Although emerging evidence suggests that subpopulations of adipose stem cells (ASCs) would be important to explain fat depot differences, ASCs of two fat depots have not been comparatively investigated. Here, we characterized heterogeneous ASCs and examined the effects of intrinsic and tissue micro-environmental factors on distinct ASC features. We demonstrated that ASC subpopulations in EAT and IAT exhibited different molecular features with three adipogenic stages. ASC transplantation experiments revealed that intrinsic ASC features primarily determined their adipogenic potential. Upon obesogenic stimuli, EAT-specific SDC1+ ASCs promoted fibrotic remodeling, whereas IAT-specific CXCL14+ ASCs suppressed macrophage infiltration. Moreover, IAT-specific BST2high ASCs exhibited a high potential to become beige adipocytes. Collectively, our data broaden the understanding of ASCs with new insights into the origin of white fat depot differences.
Newswise

Human pluripotent stem cell-derived ectomesenchymal stromal cells promote more robust functional recovery than umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stromal cells after hypoxic-ischaemic brain damage

Aims: Hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE) is one of the most serious complications in neonates and infants. Mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC)-based therapy is emerging as a promising treatment avenue for HIE. However, despite its enormous potential, the clinical application of MSCs is limited by cell heterogeneity, low isolation efficiency and unpredictable effectiveness. In this study, we examined the therapeutic effects and underlying mechanisms of human pluripotent stem cell-derived ectomesenchymal stromal cells (hPSC-EMSCs) in a rat model of HIE.
HEALTH
Newswise

Emilin-2 is a component of bone marrow extracellular matrix regulating mesenchymal stem cell differentiation and hematopoietic progenitors

Dissection of mechanisms involved in the regulation of bone marrow microenvironment through cell–cell and cell–matrix contacts is essential for the detailed understanding of processes underlying bone marrow activities both under physiological conditions and in hematologic malignancies. Here we describe Emilin-2 as an abundant extracellular matrix component of bone marrow stroma.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop first stem cell model of albinism to study related eye conditions

Researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI) have developed the first patient-derived stem cell model for studying eye conditions related to oculocutaneous albinism (OCA). The model's development is described in the January issue of the journal Stem Cell Reports. NEI is part of the National Institutes of Health. "This 'disease-in-a-dish'...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Thymosin beta-4 improves endothelial function and reparative potency of diabetic endothelial cells differentiated from patient induced pluripotent stem cells

Prior studies show that signature phenotypes of diabetic human induced pluripotent stem cells derived endothelial cells (dia-hiPSC-ECs) are disrupted glycine homeostasis, increased senescence, impaired mitochondrial function and angiogenic potential as compared with healthy hiPSC-ECs. In the current study, we aimed to assess the role of thymosin β-4 (Tb-4) on endothelial function using dia-hiPSC-ECs as disease model of endothelial dysfunction.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Human bone marrow-mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomal microRNA-188 reduces bronchial smooth muscle cell proliferation in asthma through suppressing the JARID2/Wnt/β-catenin axis

The functions of exosomes in allergic diseases including asthma have aroused increasing concerns. This paper focuses on the effects of exosomes derived from human bone marrow-mesenchymal stem cells (hBM-MSCs) on the proliferation of bronchial smooth muscle cells in asthma and the mechanism involved. Exosomes were extracted from hBM-MSCs and identified. Human BSMCs were induced with transforming growth factor (TGF)-β1 to mimic an asthma-like condition in vitro and then treated with exosomes. A mouse model with asthma was induced by ovalbumin (OVA) and treated with exosomes for in vivo study. The hBM-MSC-derived exosomes significantly reduced the abnormal proliferation and migration of TGF-β1-treated BSMCs. microRNA (miR)-188 was the most enriched miRNA in exosomes according the microarray analysis, and JARID2 was identified as a mRNA target of miR-188. Either downregulation of miR-188 or upregulation of JARID2 blocked the protective effects of exosomes on BSMCs. JARID2 activated the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. In the asthmatic mice, hBM-MSC-derived exosomes reduced inflammatory cell infiltration, mucus production, and collagen deposition in mouse lung tissues. In conclusion, this study suggestes that hBM-MSC-derived exosomes suppress proliferation of BSMCs and lung injury in asthmatic mice through the miR-188/JARID2/Wnt/β-catenin axis. This study may provide novel insights into asthma management.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

4D imaging analysis of the aging mouse neural stem cell niche reveals a dramatic loss of progenitor cell dynamism regulated by the RHO-ROCK pathway

In the adult ventricular-subventricular zone (V-SVZ), neural stem cells (NSCs) give rise to transit-amplifying progenitor (TAP) cells. These progenitors reside in different subniche locations, implying that cell movement must accompany lineage progression, but the dynamic behaviors of adult NSCs and TAPs remain largely unexplored. Here, we performed live time-lapse imaging with computer-based image analysis of young and aged 3D V-SVZ wholemounts from transgenic mice with fluorescently distinguished NSCs and TAP cells. Young V-SVZ progenitors are highly dynamic, with regular process outgrowth and retraction and cell migration. However, these activities dramatically declined with age. An examination of single-cell RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) data revealed age-associated changes in the Rho-Rock pathway that are important for cell motility. Applying a small molecule to inhibit ROCK transformed young into old V-SVZ progenitor cell dynamic behaviors. Hence RHO-ROCK signaling is critical for normal adult NSC and TAP movement and interactions, which are compromised with age, concomitant with the loss of regenerative ability.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
Newswise

In vitro disease modeling of oculocutaneous albinism type 1 and 2 using human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived retinal pigment epithelium

Oculocutaneous albinism (OCA) encompasses a set of autosomal recessive genetic conditions that affect pigmentation in the eye, skin, and hair. OCA patients display reduced best-corrected visual acuity, reduced to absent ocular pigmentation, abnormalities in fovea development, and/or abnormal decussation of optic nerve fibers. It has been hypothesized that improving eye pigmentation could prevent or rescue some of the vision defects. The goal of the present study was to develop an in vitro model for studying pigmentation defects in human retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). We developed a “disease in a dish” model for OCA1A and OCA2 types using induced pluripotent stem cells to generate RPE. The RPE is a monolayer of cells that are pigmented, polarized, and polygonal in shape, located between the neural retina and choroid, with an important role in vision. Here we show that RPE tissue derived in vitro from OCA patients recapitulates the pigmentation defects seen in albinism, while retaining the apical-basal polarity and normal polygonal morphology of the constituent RPE cells.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Modification of mesenchymal stem cells by HMGB1 promotes the activity of Cav3.2 T-type calcium channel via PKA/β-catenin/γ-cystathionase pathway

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) hold great promise for treating cardiovascular disease. Recently, we genetically modified MSCs with high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1), and these cells demonstrated high mobility by efficient migrating and homing to target neointima. The possible mechanism was investigated in the current study. Methods. Rat MSCs were...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Human stem cell models of neurodegeneration: From basic science of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis to clinical translation

Neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by progressive cell loss leading to disruption of the structure and function of the central nervous system. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) was among the first of these disorders modeled in patient-specific iPSCs, and recent findings have translated into some of the earliest iPSC-inspired clinical trials. Focusing on ALS as an example, we evaluate the status of modeling neurodegenerative diseases using iPSCs, including methods for deriving and using disease-relevant neuronal and glial lineages. We further highlight the remaining challenges in exploiting the full potential of iPSC technology for understanding and potentially treating neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Monocytes and pyrophosphate promote mesenchymal stem cell viability and early osteogenic differentiation

Pyrophosphate-containing calcium phosphate implants promote osteoinduction and bone regeneration. The role of pyrophosphate for inflammatory cell-mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) cross-talk during osteogenesis is not known. In the present work, the effects of lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and pyrophosphate (PPi) on primary human monocytes and on osteogenic gene expression in human adipose-derived MSCs were evaluated in vitro, using conditioned media transfer as well as direct effect systems. Direct exposure to pyrophosphate increased nonadherent monocyte survival (by 120% without LPS and 235% with LPS) and MSC viability (LDH) (by 16–19% with and without LPS). Conditioned media from LPS-primed monocytes significantly upregulated osteogenic genes (ALP and RUNX2) and downregulated adipogenic (PPAR-γ) and chondrogenic (SOX9) genes in recipient MSCs. Moreover, the inclusion of PPi (250 μM) resulted in a 1.2- to 2-fold significant downregulation of SOX9 in the recipient MSCs, irrespective of LPS stimulation or culture media type. These results indicate that conditioned media from LPS-stimulated inflammatory monocytes potentiates the early MSCs commitment towards the osteogenic lineage and that direct pyrophosphate exposure to MSCs can promote their viability and reduce their chondrogenic gene expression. These results are the first to show that pyrophosphate can act as a survival factor for both human MSCs and primary monocytes and can influence the early MSC gene expression.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Engineered adipose-derived stem cells with IGF-1-modified mRNA ameliorates osteoarthritis development

Osteoarthritis (OA), a prevalent degenerative disease characterized by degradation of extracellular matrix (ECM), still lacks effective disease-modifying therapy. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) transplantation has been regarded as the most promising approach for OA treatment while engrafting cells alone might not be adequate for effective regeneration. Genetic modification has been used to optimize MSC-based therapy; however, there are still significant limitations that prevent the clinical translation of this therapy including low efficacy and safety concerns. Recently, chemically modified mRNA (modRNA) represents a promising alternative for the gene-enhanced MSC therapy. In this regard, we hypothesized that adipose derived stem cells (ADSCs) engineered with modRNA encoding insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) were superior to native ADSCs on ameliorating OA development.
HEALTH
Newswise

Stem cell-derived porcine macrophages as a new platform for studying host-pathogen interactions

Infectious diseases of farmed and wild animals pose a recurrent threat to food security and human health. The macrophage, a key component of the innate immune system, is the first line of defence against many infectious agents and plays a major role in shaping the adaptive immune response. However, this phagocyte is a target and host for many pathogens. Understanding the molecular basis of interactions between macrophages and pathogens is therefore crucial for the development of effective strategies to combat important infectious diseases.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

'Save the day with a Stem Cell Rescue': Use of autologous hematopoietic stem cell boost for hematopoietic recovery after CAR T cell therapy

Logue JM, Zucchetti E, Bachmeier CA, Krivenko GS, Larson V, Ninh D, et al. Immune reconstitution and associated infections following axicabtagene ciloleucel in relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. Haematologica 2021;106:978"“86. 2. Nahas GR, Komanduri KV, Pereira D, Goodman M, Jimenez AM, Beitinjaneh A, et al. Incidence and risk...
SCIENCE
Newswise

The Mechanism of Stem Cell Aging

Stem cells have self-renewal ability and multi-directional differentiation potential. They have tissue repair capabilities and are essential for maintaining the tissue homeostasis. The depletion of stem cells is closely related to the occurrence of body aging and aging-related diseases. Therefore, revealing the molecular mechanisms of stem cell aging will set new directions for the therapeutic application of stem cells, the study of aging mechanisms, and the prevention and treatment of aging-related diseases. This review comprehensively describes the molecular mechanisms related to stem cell aging and provides the basis for further investigations aimed at developing new anti-stem cell aging strategies and promoting the clinical application of stem cells.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Effect of intrabronchial administration of autologous adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells on severe equine asthma

Severe equine asthma (SEA) is a common chronic respiratory disease and a significant health and well-being problem in horses. Current therapeutic strategies improve pulmonary function and clinical signs in some horses, but in the long-term, return to full athletic function appears to be rare. The aim of this study was to assess the safety and the effect of intrabronchial administration of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (AD-MSC) on pulmonary inflammatory and clinical parameters in horses with SEA.
ANIMALS
Newswise

A Bioprinted Heart-on-a-Chip with Human Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cardiomyocytes for Drug Evaluation

In this work, we show that valve-based bioprinting induces no measurable detrimental effects on human-induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (hiPSC-CMs). The aim of the current study was three-fold: first, to assess the response of hiPSC-CMs to several hydrogel formulations by measuring electrophysiological function; second, to customise a new microvalve-based cell printing mechanism in order to deliver hiPSC-CMs suspensions, and third, to compare the traditional manual pipetting cell-culture method and cardiomyocytes dispensed with the bioprinter. To achieve the first and third objectives, iCell2 (Cellular Dynamics International) hiPSC-CMs were used. The effects of well-known drugs were tested on iCell2 cultured by manual pipetting and bioprinting. Despite the results showing that hydrogels and their cross-linkers significantly reduced the electrophysiological performance of the cells compared with those cultured on fibronectin, the bio-ink droplets containing a liquid suspension of live cardiomyocytes proved to be an alternative to standard manual handling and could reduce the number of cells required for drug testing, with no significant differences in drug-sensitivity between both approaches. These results provide a basis for the development of a novel bioprinter with nanolitre resolution to decrease the required number of cells and to automate the cell plating process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptomic profiling fuels the derivation of stable pig epiblast stem cells

You have full access to this article via your institution. It is controversial whether pig pluripotent stem cells can be derived and stably maintained in a culture dish. In a recent paper published in Cell Research , Zhi et al. perform a comprehensive transcriptome landscape analysis of pig embryos at all developmental stages from embryonic (E) day 0 to E14 and identify a culture cocktail to stabilize pig pregastrulation epiblast stem cells (pgEpiSCs) in vitro for long-term passaging; the pgEpiSCs can undergo multiple rounds of gene editing and generate cloned animals.
SCIENCE

