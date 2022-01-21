ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

CAS judges ‘lacked anti-doping expertise’ at Tokyo Olympics

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges for the Tokyo Olympics who were...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tiger bites off keeper’s hand and attacks two other people at safari near Tokyo

A 10-year-old Bengal tiger bit off a keeper’s hand and attacked two others at a safari park in the north of Tokyo on Wednesday morning.The female zookeeper whose right arm was bitten off ended up losing her hand and was airlifted from the Nasu Safari Park in Tochigi prefecture to a hospital, reported Kyodo news agency.Another woman was bitten on several parts of her body, while a male victim sustained an injury on the back of his head. According to the safari park operator, the 2m-long tiger weighing about 150kg had not been kept in its fenced enclosure since the previous...
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘Plainly open’ to conclude Novak Djokovic was anti-vaccination, judges decided

It was reasonable for Australia’s Immigration Minister to conclude that Novak Djokovic holds anti-vaccination views and could be a threat to Australia’s public health.That was the conclusion of the three judges who heard the case at the country’s Federal Court on Sunday, with the reasons for their judgment published on Thursday.Djokovic was deported at the weekend following the ruling, with the judicial triumvirate deciding not to overturn the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel the world number one’s visa.One of the grounds on which Djokovic appealed was that it was unreasonable to paint him as anti-vaccination, but the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cas#Doping#Ap Sports#Wada
US News and World Report

Doping-U.S. Charges Man With Giving Illegal Drugs to Athletes for Tokyo Olympics

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors have charged a man with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, a first under a federal law allowing criminal charges against doping conspirators at events involving U.S. athletes, broadcasters and sponsors. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Eric Lira, 41, distributed...
MANHATTAN, NY
Times Union

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency declines to regulate horse racing

ALBANY — When the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced late last month that it no longer planned to work with the newly formed federal horse racing authority, the news came as a shock even to insiders. “I was surprised just like everyone else," said Joe Appelbaum, president of the New...
PETS
Newsday

For NBC, the Beijing Olympic Games might be more challenging than Tokyo

The Tokyo Olympics last summer were unlike any other for NBC, including the fact they technically were the 2020 Games but were held in 2021. But the degree of difficulty will be ramped up even higher next month for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. As in Tokyo, the COVID-19...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
AFP

UN General Assembly president to join China's Winter Olympic torch relay

China on Friday said the president of the UN's General Assembly will take part in the Winter Olympics torch relay, which organisers announced would be closed to the public because of coronavirus fears. Abdulla Shahid will participate in next month's relay before the 4 February opening of the Games, Beijing's foreign ministry said. He is the second top UN official to attend the Winter Olympics which are the target of a US-led diplomatic boycott over China's human rights abuses, including those against its Muslim Uyghur minority. "China welcomes Mr. Shahid to the Beijing Winter Olympics and to serve as a torchbearer," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a routine briefing, adding that Shahid expressed his "firm support" for the Games.
JAPAN
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy