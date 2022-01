When wide-eyed Manu looked up at the screen, she saw herself in Mirabel, an animated character from 'Encanto.' The two-year-old turned around to her Mom with a big grin on her face and said, "It's me mommy!" in Portuguese. It was yet another example of why representation matters. It's important for kids from all walks of life to see themselves being portrayed on screen, and positively. Encanto has captured the imagination of children the world over and if you live in a house that has kids, there's a good chance Encanto's soundtrack is playing on loop in your home.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO