ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

A viral tweet has started an important discussion about the 'expiry date' forced onto women

Upworthy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe workforce can be a hostile space for women. From the gender wage gap to sexual harassment in the workplace, working women face several barriers of inequity when it comes to succeeding at their jobs. In addition to these systemic challenges, one woman has highlighted what it is like to have...

scoop.upworthy.com

Comments / 31

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
22h ago

Benjamin Franklin said it best about older women and it’s true. They love slower, more passionately, more intensely. My virginity was taken by a woman 65 when I was 14. She saw me through 3 failed marriages and was my best friend. Always thrilled to see me. I’ll never forget my first rodeo at the rodeo. RIP Karen, my love.

Reply(21)
6
Ray Spencer (ID)
15h ago

it happens to men as well...sorry.. it shouldn't happen to anyone...

Reply
11
right supremist.
7h ago

I'm 52. I look like I'm 65. I recently went out looking for a new job and found I am having a very hard time because nobody wants to hire an old man. I just accept it. I don't go out whining and crying and carrying on that I'm being discriminated against.

Reply(4)
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Feminists' silence over transgender swimmer shows they really never cared about women

Over the years, feminists, especially third-wave feminists, have diligently worked to dismantle the alleged "patriarchy." From their support for abortion to gender equality in schools, athletics, and salaries to emphasizing sexual harassment, abuse, and assault, feminists have effectively shaped the country's sociocultural spectrum in the 21st century. So it's beyond...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Distractify

West Elm Caleb Is Going Viral on TikTok for Ghosting Women After Dates

Going viral on TikTok can be great, but it's not always a good thing. Sometimes, people go viral for doing things that are evidence of a pattern of bad behavior, and that's exactly what's happened to a man TikTok users are now referring to as West Elm Caleb. Caleb has developed something of a negative reputation on TikTok and other platforms for ghosting women after just a few dates.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Upworthy

Person cleverly gets back at in-laws who kicked out their teen trans daughter and stole her savings

Sometimes families tend to behave in the most inhumane manner to their once-loved ones just because they do not conform to societal norms or turn out to be different from what they expected them to be. This is often seen with members of the LGBTQ community, as many have had to live through the trauma of being rejected by their families...or worse. While things are slowly but surely getting better now—as is clear from the noticeable shift in pop culture, following decades of awareness campaigns—many LGBTQ youths are still ostracized for daring to speak their truth. Fortunately, some of them have people watching out for them.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Tab

Elle Darby has lost thousands of followers since her racist tweets from 2011 resurfaced

Influencer Elle Darby has recently posted an apology video after facing backlash from her followers for her racist and homophobic tweets she made in 2011. On New Year’s Eve she posted an apology onto her Instagram but despite that, she has been losing thousands of followers and subscribers every day. Prior to her ten-year-old tweets coming to light, Elle had 785,545 followers on Instagram but she quickly lost over 46,000 bringing her down to just over 739,000.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Women#Working Women#Sex Discrimination#Womens#Medicare#Racism#Atayeshe
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
POLITICS
Upworthy

25 'memes to discuss in therapy' that are relatable to a painful degree

What made memes such an integral part of present-day pop culture is their mass relatability, making one feel like it was crafted specifically for them while at the same time connecting people over shared experiences. The popular 'Memes to Discuss in Therapy' profile on social media focuses on this connection to touch on topics "that feels like a personal attack and should be discussed with my therapist." With over 617k followers on Facebook, the page is casually helping dispel some of the stigma attached to seeking professional help for mental health struggles.
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

Business mocked for saying they don’t hire liberals because they make decisions based on emotions

America is sharply divided along political lines and it's starting to spill over into all walks of life. One company posted a job advertisement, but apart from work experience and skill requirements, this note also had one rather unusual requirement — to not be a liberal. The advertisement was posted on Reddit where it went viral and it said: 'We do not hire liberals.' The note clarifies that it isn't because they have a problem with liberal political views but rather trying to make it sound like liberals do not have 'superior reasoning and logic' for the job. The advertisement was panned and mocked on Reddit.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
InspireMore

In This Viral Video, It Is A Truth Universally Acknowledged That Babies Don’t Like Grass.

If your baby absolutely can’t stand getting anywhere near grass, you’re not alone. As little ones grow and develop, they go through a period of time where their nervous system makes them much more sensitive to certain textures, sights, and sounds. Each child may have something in particular they’re not a fan of, but a disdain for grass seems to be universal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Beast

‘Racist’ Penn Law Prof Makes Disturbing Claim U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

A controversial law professor at the University of Pennsylvania is taking heat—yet again—for her racist comments. This time, Amy Wax was called out for being xenophobic in a recent interview with Glenn Loury, a social sciences professor at Brown University, and was quick to clap back at her critics. But her “defense” only made things worse, when she directly stated that because “most” Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
SOCIETY
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES
Essence

A Lawmaker Calling Her 'Black Friend' 'Hostile And Unpleasant' Is Peak Weaponized Victimhood

In the viral twitter exchange, Rep. Patricia Morgan depicted 'a Black friend' who became 'hostile' for no reason, despite sponsoring a bill to ban education about race. If 2020 was the year when well-meaning white people approached their Black friends about finally recognizing the pervasiveness of racism after the police killing of George Floyd, 2021 was certainly the year their cousins, uncles, and aunties insisted on getting America back on track on the train of ignorance.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy