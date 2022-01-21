ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

BORN ON THIS DAY IN 1938 - WOLFMAN JACK

radiokmzn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn on this day in 1938 – DJ Wolfman Jack. Master of ceremonies for the rock...

radiokmzn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfman Jack
The Baltimore Sun

Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Radio#On This Day#The Wolfman#Canadian
Variety

Joan Copeland, Broadway Star and Soap Opera Actress, Dies at 99

Joan Copeland, who graced both the stage and screen for decades as a Broadway star and soap opera actress, died the morning of Jan. 4 in her New York City home, Copeland’s family confirmed to Variety. She was 99. Copeland’s career included performances on numerous daytime soap operas — including “Search for Tomorrow” (1967-72) “Love of Life” (1960-63), “The Edge of the Night” (1956) and “How to Survive a Marriage” (1974). As one of the first members of The Actors Studio, she made her Broadway debut in 1948 as Nadine in “Sundown Beach.” Her other Broadway credits include “Detective Story,” (1950) “Coco,”...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since come...
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Robert Redford and Ryan Reynolds continue feud to be Betty White’s ‘crush’

The competition between Ryan Reynolds and Robert Redford to be Betty White’s celebrity “crush” lives on, despite her death aged 99.Before her death, the veteran US actress joked about both men’s affection for her.In an interview with People ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17, she teased Reynolds, saying: “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One.”The Deadpool actor later tweeted his dismay about the news.Posting a link to the article on Twitter he wrote: “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘Good Sam’: TV Review

Every day that passes without a reboot/revival of House perplexes me. You have a beloved brand with an easily reproducible formula that has only built an audience in syndication/streaming. Obviously, Hugh Laurie wouldn’t do 22 episodes in a season ever again, but if David Shore came to him with a six-episode limited series? Sure! After all, you couldn’t have House without Hugh Laurie. I mean, if you needed to do House without Hugh Laurie and you decided to recast the main role, you literally couldn’t do better than Jason Isaacs, from the near-villainous intensity to the regionally nonspecific American accent that...
TV SERIES
Essence

Photos Of Regina King And Son Ian Through The Years

For the Oscar winner, her son was her biggest supporter, her greatest accomplishment, and a constant presence by his mom's side. Many hearts are heavy right now as people think of actress Regina King and her family following the loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr. News of the 26-year-old’s passing came from King early Saturday (January 22) morning, with the star sharing with PEOPLE that her son “is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.” Most important it seems was the happiness of King to him. Since he was a young boy, he was by her side on the red carpet as she worked to get her career to where it is now. He also watched her juggle her many roles with her most important role of all, being his mom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Betty White Documentary Screening To Salute 100th Birthday Will Go On As Planned

Producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young, a documentary that was to be screened for one night only in theaters on White’s 100th birthday January 17, said Friday the show will go on to honor the iconic actress, who died Thursday night. “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement on the Fathom Events page promoting the screening, which was to include the showing of the doc and live footage of what would have been White’s 100th birthday party. “During the many years we worked with her, we developed a...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy