ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her mom

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Keith Urban Gushes Over Nicole Kidman's 'Spellbinding' Role As Lucille Ball

Keith Urban is beaming with pride following his wife’s Golden Globe win. Nicole Kidman won in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama category at the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 9). Urban posted a sweet, congratulatory message on his Instagram story: “BABYGIRL - I’m so very proud of you! Your ‘becoming’ Lucille was spellbinding. I felt it, and I KNEW I was not alone. I love you so much Nicole Mary xxxxx”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman confirms her mother Janelle, 81, is unwell and says she is in Australia to 'take care of her' and 'surround her with grandchildren'

Nicole Kidman has revealed her beloved mother Janelle is unwell, with the Oscar-winning actress currently in Australia to care for her. In an interview with the Fresh Air podcast on Wednesday, the 54-year-old actress briefly spoke about her mother's health issues. She said they'd managed to visit the Art Gallery...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman reveals sad news about her mother's health

Nicole Kidman has shared the heartbreaking news that her mother, Janelle, is currently suffering from poor health. The actress revealed that she has returned to Australia to primarily look after her beloved mom and surround her with her grandchildren as she battles health issues, although Nicole did not reveal exactly what is wrong with the 81-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Nicole Kidman Had No Idea Her AMC Promo Reached Peak Meme Status

For most of 2020, movie theaters were closed due to the pandemic. They finally reopened last year, and more people started to see films again in person when the vaccine became available. One major change made to AMC Theatres last year was the promo that plays before every movie. It features Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman promoting AMC, and the video has become a fan-favorite online. Kidman's tribute to the movies has been turned into memes, t-shirts, and more. Turns out, Kidman wasn't fully aware of her AMC ad's impact until she was discussing her new movie, Being the Ricardos, with The Playlist.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
The Ringer

Celebrity Big Brother, Nicole Kidman’s AMC Ad, and ‘Jupiter Ascending’

The alleged cast list for the next season of Celebrity Big Brother got released, and it is stacked with people like Nene Leakes and Tiffany Pollard (1:31). Nicole Kidman sincerely does think that the movies are a great place to experience heartbreak (17:11). This week’s Cringe Mode is the baffling Jupiter Ascending (29:03), and we are once again asking how old Alexa Demie is (57:44).
TV & VIDEOS
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Fresh Air Weekend: Sidney Poitier; Nicole Kidman

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Fresh Air' remembers screen legend Sidney Poitier:...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Wants Him To Reunite With Tom Cruise Onscreen Even Though They Disliked Each Other?

Jennifer Aniston allegedly wants Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise to star in a movie produced by Plan B. Jennifer Aniston surprised fans after it was announced that she decided to return to Plan B Entertainment, the company that she co-owned with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt years ago. The Friends alum decided to leave the company with Pitt following their divorce in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Broke Up—This ‘Disaster’ Ended Their Marriage

Following the news of their shocking split, fans are wondering why Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet broke up after 16 years together. While the former couple didn’t personally divulge many details about the reason behind their split, it seems Bonet may have been dropping some subtle hints about the decision in an interview published just weeks before their announcement. Bonet—who secretly tied the knot with Momoa in 2017 after more than a decade together—shares daughter Lola and  son Nakoa-Wolf with the Aquaman star. The former couple announced their split in January 2022. In an Interview magazine feature published exactly a month...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
StyleCaster

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Just Welcomed Their 1st Child Together Via a Secret Surrogate

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy